Jaylen Brown Made Celtics History With His 30-Point Outing Against Milwaukee In Game 2

04.17.18 6 mins ago

The Boston Celtics are in a weird spot this postseason. The team came into its series against the Milwaukee Bucks with some major questions about who was going to be “the man.” Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward are both out for the season, and Al Horford is at his best when he gets to do a little bit of everything on the basketball court.

As we saw in Game 2, second-year guard Jaylen Brown seems more than up for the challenge of leading the Celtics as the team tries to progress through the playoffs. Brown, who doesn’t turn 22 until October, became the youngest player in team history to drop 30 points in a postseason game in Boston’s 120-106 victory over the Bucks.

While he wasn’t considered an ultra-refined offensive player coming into the NBA like his partner on the perimeter, Jayson Tatum, Brown was fantastic on that end on Tuesday, connecting on 12 of his 22 field goal attempts and generally looking like a major headache for Milwaukee. Watch how easily he was able to get to the rim early on in the game.

