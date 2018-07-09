Why In The World Is Jaylen Brown Considering Playing In Summer League?

Jaylen Brown had a tremendous second season in the NBA, averaging 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game as the Boston Celtics once again reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brown is, rightfully, not a part of the Celtics’ Summer League squad this year, as he and Jayson Tatum were left off after playing well deep into the playoffs. However, Brown has come out to Vegas to host a bowling event for current and former players, and told The Undefeated’s Marc Spears that he’s considering joining the Celtics Summer League roster for a couple games.

Brown’s contention that he’s not too good for Summer League is, well, wrong. He’s a competitor and wants to play basketball in a competitive setting, which is great, but there’s also a reason he and other very good young NBA players get left off Summer League rosters. Going at full game speed, which is what Brown would do because that’s just how he plays, brings in the risk of injury, and there is zero reason for that risk to exist for the Summer League.

