What Should The Celtics Do With Jaylen Brown’s Impending Extension?

Three members of the 2016 NBA Draft class have, thus far, agreed to rookie extensions with their teams: Ben Simmons and Jamal Murray at the five-year $170 million max, and Caris LeVert at a more team-friendly $52.5 million over three years.

That leaves 18 additional players eligible for rookie extensions before the Oct. 21 deadline. One player who doesn’t appear likely to receive such an extension is Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, per a report from Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. Deveney’s league source says “the chance is pretty slim” that the Celtics and the No. 3 overall pick from the 2016 NBA Draft can agree to a deal before the start of the regular season.

This makes sense for Brown. He probably values himself in a similar range as Simmons and Murray, given that he has had more playoff success than either player and was a capable starter in his second season before seeing his role change last year. If extension talks were being held after the 2017-18 season, Brown would be a shoo-in for a maximum contract — consider that Zach Lowe posited that Boston should have pause about including Brown in trade talks for Kawhi Leonard.

A year later, Brown’s outlook isn’t as rosy. He started 25 games for the Celtics in 2018-19, who were overwhelmed with wings following Gordon Hayward’s return to the squad. Brown stagnated in his growth on the offensive end; his usage rate increased, but so did his turnovers without a corresponding increase in assists. The Celtics were 6.8 points per 100 possessions better with him off the floor, per Cleaning the Glass. It was a drastic turnaround from the year before, when Brown’s presence was worth 8.8 points per 100 possessions.

The question of whether or not the Celtics should give Brown a major extension depends on the answer to another question: Is Brown’s 2017-18 or 2018-19 campaign more indicative of what he is and what he can be?

If Boston is uncertain of what Brown projects to be, the team could use another season of data to assess if he belongs in the tier of quality rotation players, or beyond that as a projected All-Star. Brown is only entering his age-23 season, so he is far from his prime. And this year, he’ll have a chance to grow alongside what projects to be the Celtics core moving forward: Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, and Jayson Tatum.

In that sense, this outcome works best for Brown. Rather than be judged off a season that he believes is not representative of what he will become, he can demonstrate his worth on a team with presumably better chemistry where he should receive more playing time and a larger role. Unfortunately, his first opportunity to do that with Team USA wasn’t quite conclusive. He was dazzling in brief moments, but most definitely did not pop like a max-level star. If Brown can’t command maximum money at this point, it really isn’t in his best interest to agree to a below-market extension.