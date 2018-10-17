Jaylen Brown Got A Dunk Blocked By Joel Embiid But It Went In Anyway

Associate Editor
10.16.18

TNT

Joel Embiid is going to be a contender for Defensive Player of the Year during the 2018-19 NBA season, as the Sixers’ star center is capable of being an absolute nightmare on that end on a nightly basis. During the fourth quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers’ season opener against the Boston Celtics, Embiid showed exactly why that’s the case, as me made an outstanding defensive play to challenge a dunk by Jaylen Brown.

The issue for Embiid was that it did not matter, because Brown was able to set the crowd at TD Garden ablaze by finishing his attempted dunk, anyway. The way to best describe it is that Brown’s dunk attempt got erased by Embiid, but he was still able to tap the ball off the backboard and into the hoop through continuing the forward motion of his arm for one of the stranger buckets he’ll end up scoring this season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSjaylen brownJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP