Jaylen Brown Got A Dunk Blocked By Joel Embiid But It Went In Anyway

Joel Embiid is going to be a contender for Defensive Player of the Year during the 2018-19 NBA season, as the Sixers’ star center is capable of being an absolute nightmare on that end on a nightly basis. During the fourth quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers’ season opener against the Boston Celtics, Embiid showed exactly why that’s the case, as me made an outstanding defensive play to challenge a dunk by Jaylen Brown.

The issue for Embiid was that it did not matter, because Brown was able to set the crowd at TD Garden ablaze by finishing his attempted dunk, anyway. The way to best describe it is that Brown’s dunk attempt got erased by Embiid, but he was still able to tap the ball off the backboard and into the hoop through continuing the forward motion of his arm for one of the stranger buckets he’ll end up scoring this season.