Jaylen Brown Is Listed As ‘Doubtful’ For Game 1 Against The Sixers

04.29.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

The Celtics will play host to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night in Boston for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup. While Boston is coming off of a grueling seven-game series with the Bucks, the Sixers come into the series well-rested after taking out the Heat in five games.

Compounding the issue of Boston being on short rest is that they will go into the series even more shorthanded than they were previously. Kyrie Irving’s absence looms over everything in Boston (along with that of Gordon Hayward), but the Celtics have managed to grind their way to the second round behind strong play from their young wings in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, as well as steady production from Al Horford and the emergence of Terry Rozier.

However, for Game 1 of their series with Philadelphia, the Celtics will likely be without the services of Brown, who has been their most dynamic offensive playmaker at times this postseason. Brown suffered a hamstring injury in Game 7 of the Bucks series and while he was technically cleared to play, he never returned and Brad Stevens cautioned on Sunday he wasn’t expecting him for Game 1 as he continues to heal.

