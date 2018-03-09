Getty Image

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown took a nasty tumble Thursday night in Boston’s 117-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With the game well in hand late in the third quarter, the second-year player out of Cal took off up the floor in transition, split two defenders and rose up for the jam. After completing the dunk, the basket flicked up and Brown lost his grip, flipping backwards to the ground, where his upper body struck the court and he laid dazed before Al Horford ran to his side.

The medical staff eventually made its way out onto the court and Brown recovered enough to be able to walk back to the locker room as the crowd gave him an ovation. Brown was later ruled out for the rest of the game.