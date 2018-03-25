Getty Image

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was knocked out of the starting lineup 17 days ago after taking a nasty fall that landed him in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Brown split two defenders while running in transition against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he went up for a dunk, lost his grip on the rim and flipped backwards. The second-year player out of Cal laid dazed as teammate Al Horford ran to his side.

(Warning) Jaylen Brown takes a painful spill on a dunk. He eventually walked off and waved to the crowd. pic.twitter.com/8ZO8tv6xRZ — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 9, 2018

The medical staff eventually made their way over, where he was helped to his feet and eventually hurried off to the locker room to undergo further evaluation. More than two weeks later, Brown has been cleared and will return to the court against the Sacramento Kings in a rare bit of good news for Boston regarding an injury.