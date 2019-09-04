Jayson Tatum Is Out At Least Five Days After Spraining His Ankle

09.04.19 4 hours ago

Getty Image

USA Basketball escaped Tuesday’s game against Turkey with a 93-92 overtime win thanks to some miserable free throw shooting by Turkey late and some timely made free throws themselves.

Jayson Tatum played a key role late, hitting two of three free throws after he was fouled as time expired with the U.S. down two to force overtime, and then in overtime, pushed the ball up the floor in transition to find Khris Middleton, who was fouled and sank a pair of free throws to give Team USA the lead and ultimately the win.

Unfortunately, Tatum was injured on that final play, rolling his ankle in the lane that caused him to be helped to the locker room. The initial diagnosis is a sprained ankle, and according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst he will miss at least the next two games as he’s held out until he can be evaluated again on Monday.

Team USA will face Japan on Thursday in the last game of pool play, but having already advanced to the second round, Tatum’s absence isn’t that big of a deal. Saturday’s beginning of the second round is more important, but that, too, is not an elimination game. A loss there though would set them up for potential elimination on Monday, which is the earliest Tatum could return.

The good news is that, given the rather short timetable for re-evaluation, the injury doesn’t seem to be too serious, but Tatum will surely proceed on the side of caution going forward so as to not put himself in jeopardy of having any lingering issues once Celtics camp opens up.

Around The Web

TOPICS#USA Basketball#Boston Celtics
TAGS2019 FIBA World CupBOSTON CELTICSJayson TatumUSA BASKETBALL
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.03.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.03.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.03.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Zip-Zapp!, Victus, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Zip-Zapp!, Victus, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.27.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP