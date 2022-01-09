jaylen brown jayson tatum
Getty Image
DimeMag

Jayson Tatum Wants Kendrick Perkins To ‘Normalize Uplifting’ Players Without Bringing Others Down After Perk Called Him Out In A Tweet

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Boston Celtics got a measure of revenge on Saturday night against the New York Knicks. After blowing a 25-point lead against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden earlier this week, the Celtics welcomed them to Beantown and ran them off the floor, picking up a 99-75 win at TD Garden.

Jaylen Brown led the way for Boston on the night, registering his first career triple-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. It earned praise from former Celtic and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, who implied the team won despite a less-than-stellar game from Jayson Tatum.

Tatum had an ok night — he scored 19 points in 29 minutes of work — but still, Perkins felt the need to mention him. After catching wind of Perkins’ tweet, Tatum responded and expressed that he wasn’t a fan of Perkins bringing him down as a way to uplift his teammate.

Perkins would go on to respond to Tatum’s tweet — which, it should be mentioned, Brown retweeted — saying that bringing Tatum down was not his intention. Instead, he just wants to see if the two guys can co-exist on the floor together.

It’s a bit of a weird stance for Perkins to take, since it’s not like Brown and Tatum just became teammates this year for the first time and they do have a history of winning basketball games alongside one another.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×