The Boston Celtics got a measure of revenge on Saturday night against the New York Knicks. After blowing a 25-point lead against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden earlier this week, the Celtics welcomed them to Beantown and ran them off the floor, picking up a 99-75 win at TD Garden.

Jaylen Brown led the way for Boston on the night, registering his first career triple-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. It earned praise from former Celtic and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, who implied the team won despite a less-than-stellar game from Jayson Tatum.

Jaylen Brown completely took over this game with his first triple double of his career! Played a perfect game while Jayson Tatum went 6/14 from the field. They got the win tho! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2022

Tatum had an ok night — he scored 19 points in 29 minutes of work — but still, Perkins felt the need to mention him. After catching wind of Perkins’ tweet, Tatum responded and expressed that he wasn’t a fan of Perkins bringing him down as a way to uplift his teammate.

Normalizing uplifting one man without bringing another one down… JB played great it’s alright to leave it at that https://t.co/hC2mGhNljQ — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 9, 2022

Perkins would go on to respond to Tatum’s tweet — which, it should be mentioned, Brown retweeted — saying that bringing Tatum down was not his intention. Instead, he just wants to see if the two guys can co-exist on the floor together.

It’s not bringing you down homeboy! My point is that I’m ready to see both of you have great games at the same time! Just like the rest of the world we want to see if y’all can co exist and I’m standing on that! Carry on youngster… https://t.co/WM0bE6o3nI — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2022

It’s a bit of a weird stance for Perkins to take, since it’s not like Brown and Tatum just became teammates this year for the first time and they do have a history of winning basketball games alongside one another.