Jayson Tatum Wore The ‘Wheaties’ Nike Kyrie 4s During Boston’s Game 3 Matchup With Philly

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Kyrie Irving #Nike #Boston Celtics
05.05.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Jayson Tatum led all scorers during the first quarter of Boston’s Game 3 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. While going up against the pesky Sixers and a hostile crowd in Philly, Tatum had nine points on 4-for-5 shooting and showed off exactly why his ability to put the ball through the hoop makes him such a highly-regarded young player.

Tatum did all of this while he was rocking some absolute fire on his feet. The Celtics Twitter account tweeted out a picture before the game tipped off of Tatum wearing the latest colorway on Kyrie Irving‘s signature kicks, the “Wheaties” Kyrie 4s.

