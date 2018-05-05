Getty Image

Jayson Tatum led all scorers during the first quarter of Boston’s Game 3 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. While going up against the pesky Sixers and a hostile crowd in Philly, Tatum had nine points on 4-for-5 shooting and showed off exactly why his ability to put the ball through the hoop makes him such a highly-regarded young player.

Tatum did all of this while he was rocking some absolute fire on his feet. The Celtics Twitter account tweeted out a picture before the game tipped off of Tatum wearing the latest colorway on Kyrie Irving‘s signature kicks, the “Wheaties” Kyrie 4s.