The Jazz And Cavs Showed Off New Classic Uniforms For The 2019-20 Season

Getty Image

As we near the start of training camp in less than a month, we are slowly getting an idea of the uniform combinations teams will have at their disposal next season. When Nike took over uniform manufacturing a few years ago, they gave teams the opportunity to change up their alternate uniforms more regularly — without a doubt a way to cash in on fans wanting the newest and latest jerseys.

Even if a fairly obvious cash grab, it’s kept things fresh for teams on the court and allowed them to dabble in some wild alternates, to varying degrees of success. Nike also allows a select group of teams to break out throwback Classic uniforms each year, which always create a buzz and get fans excited as they get to see some of their favorite uniforms reimagined.

This year, we’ve seen the Blazers’ 1977 throwback look unveiled, and on Wednesday, two more teams showed off a retro look. The first came from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who like the Blazers are celebrating 50 years in the league and will bring back their black, blue, and orange look from the 90s.