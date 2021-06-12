Utah Jazz At Los Angeles Clippers Game 3 TV Info And Betting Lines

If there’s one thing the Los Angeles Clippers know, it’s how to respond to being down in an 0-2 hole. During their first round tilt against the Dallas Mavericks, L.A. lost the opening two games of the series before finding their form in Dallas and, ultimately, rallying back in the series to win Game 7 and punch their collective ticket to the conference semis.

That’s the good news, the fact that they know how to come back from this spot. The bad news: The team on the other side of things is the Utah Jazz, which have been nigh peerless during this NBA season. With all due respect to a very good Mavericks team, climbing this mountain will be exponentially more difficult for the Clippers than it was the last time.

But the series is shifting back to Los Angeles, and perhaps a friendly arena will end up being beneficial to Ty Lue’s bunch. Of course, it’d help if they could figure out a way to keep Donovan Mitchell from continuing to do whatever he wants, which he seems capable of doing in any building right now.

Game 3 TV Info

Tip Time: Saturday, June 12; 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: ABC

Game 3 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Jazz (-480), Clippers (+350)

Spread: Clippers -4.5 (-107), Jazz +4.5 (-114)

Total: Over 223 (-109), Under 223 (-112)

Money Line: Clippers (-186), Jazz (+155)