Jazz Fan Satirizes Kobe Bryant’s Return Video For Marvin Williams

If you’ve been living under an NBA rock (aka a college basketball snob), perhaps you missed the Lakers’ over-the-top weather-centric video celebrating Kobe Bryant‘s return to the court following his ruptured Achilles’ tendon. Now you can see a similar return video for Marvin Williams, the inconspicuous Jazz wing who has been out with a right heel inflammation. YouTube user: jbrunner1977 has done the same for Williams with an excellent cinematic sendup of the Lakers’ Mamba video.

Not sure why Williams’ jersey is framed by flames, as there aren’t many forest fires in Salt Lake City, but it certainly got me excited to see the former UNC Tarheel back on the court for Utah. Only 25,328 points separate Williams and Kobe in their NBA careers, so Williams’ return to the Jazz is about on par with Kobe’s for the Lakers.

With Williams back in his No. 2 uniform on Wednesday night, he recorded 8 points in 27 minutes on 3-of-8 shooting from the field, including 2-of-5 from deep. He also had two steals, five dimes, four boards and no turnovers; plus, the Jazz actually won â€” beating up on the Kings in Sacramento, 122-101. So, you know, he had a better return than Bryant.

