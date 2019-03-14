Getty Image

The story of the week in the NBA was the verbal altercation between Russell Westbrook and a Jazz fan in Utah, in which Westbrook told the fan, “I’ll f*ck you up,” after the fan told him to “get on your knees like you’re used to,” per Westbrook and a number of his teammates.

The incident sparked an investigation by the Jazz, which led to the fan being banned for life from Vivint Smart Home Arena, as well as the NBPA to call on the league to institute a “zero tolerance” policy for fans violating the code of conduct, rather than the current “warning card” system for first offenses. There’s been plenty of discussion in recent days about heckling, where the line is for fans talking to players, and what can be done to protect players.

It also created a lot of conversation about fans in Utah in particular, where players have remarked about especially bad things said to them by fans in the past. Jazz fans, of course, weren’t pleased with the entire fan base being depicted this way, so some have decided to try and do something positive in the wake of the Westbrook incident.