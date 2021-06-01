As has been the case all series, Game 4 of the Jazz-Grizzlies first round series was an absolute battle, with Memphis refusing to get put away until the very end of the fourth quarter. Utah has shown an ability to open up double digit leads with haste, using their three-point shooting to put quick distance between themselves and the Grizzlies, but Memphis’ steady approach has allowed them to constantly close the gap with their never-ending energy and attacking style.

Game 4 looked nearly identical to Game 3, with the Jazz seemingly taking control on a few occasions only to find themselves in a dogfight in the fourth quarter against a Grizzlies team that just refuses to roll over at any point. Also like Game 3, the Jazz showed plenty of resolve in fending off those Memphis charges, eventually pulling away for a 120-113 win and a 3-1 series lead.

Early on it was a back-and-forth affair, with Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant leading the way for Memphis as they so often do, getting to the bucket and continuing to expose some issues with the Utah perimeter defense.

On the other side it was Donovan Mitchell, who seems to be getting more comfortable by the day, setting the tone followed by a spurt from Jordan Clarkson who had his best game of the series.

the three, yes. but also the rebound

At the half, Utah held a five-point lead, as they found themselves in another battle. Like Game 3, they took control in the third as Clarkson and Gobert got rolling and they started to stretch things out to a 100-87 lead going into the fourth.

13 in the 3rd for Rudy.

10 in the 3rd for Clarkson.

13 in the 3rd for Rudy.

10 in the 3rd for Clarkson.

Conley setting the table. Utah up 13 to start the 4th Q on TNT.

After Utah took a 13-point advantage into the fourth quarter, their offense stalled as they went to Donovan Mitchell isos too early, scoring just six points in the first six plus minutes of the quarter. On the other side, it was an unlikely hero for the Grizzlies who led them back into the mix, as De’Anthony Melton had 15 fourth quarter points (his only points of the game) to pull Memphis within as few as two of Utah with four minutes to play.

15 POINTS FOR DE'ANTHONY MELTON. ALL IN THE 4TH QUARTER.

down 3 with 4:14 left in Game 4 on TNT.

Following the same script as Game 3, after Melton helped the Grizzlies close the Jazz lead down to one possession, Utah slammed the door with a quick 10-2 run sparked by a strip of Morant by Mike Conley and a three from one of the Grizzlies all-time greats against his old team.

wake up glad mike conley is on your team.

wake up glad mike conley is on your team.

go to sleep glad mike conley is on your team.

Mitchell finished the game with a game-high 30 points and eight assists in the win, as he saw his minutes extended to a more typical 35 after some apparent restrictions in Games 2 and 3, with Clarkson chipping in 24 and Gobert with 17 points. On the other side, it was a familiar refrain from Memphis, with Morant scoring 23 and dishing out 12 dimes, while getting 21 points from Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr., but they just could not hit enough shots from deep to keep up with the Jazz. Utah finished the night 17-of-34 from the three-point line, while Memphis was just 10-for-35.

Game 5 now sends the series back to Utah where the Jazz will look to close out the series at 4-1, although that wouldn’t really be indicative of how well Memphis has played and how close most every game has been.