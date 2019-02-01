The Jazz And Grizzlies Have Reportedly Discussed A Mike Conley Trade

Associate Editor
02.01.19

Getty Image

The Kristaps Porzingis trade on Thursday afternoon gave us our first major transaction as we get closer and closer to the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 7. Basketball fans are now sitting and waiting to see what’s next on the docket, and thanks to a report, we might have an idea of what the future could hold for two veteran point guards.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Memphis Grizzlies — which have been open about their willingness to sell their two longest-tenured players at the deadline — have had talks with the Utah Jazz about a point guard swap. The Jazz would receive standout Grizzlies guard Mike Conley, while crafty Utah veteran Ricky Rubio would make his way to Memphis.

Around The Web

TAGSMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMIKE CONLEYRICKY RUBIOUTAH JAZZ

Listen To This

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 5 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 7 hours ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 19 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.28.19 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP