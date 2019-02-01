The Jazz And Grizzlies Have Reportedly Discussed A Mike Conley Trade

Getty Image

The Kristaps Porzingis trade on Thursday afternoon gave us our first major transaction as we get closer and closer to the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 7. Basketball fans are now sitting and waiting to see what’s next on the docket, and thanks to a report, we might have an idea of what the future could hold for two veteran point guards.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Memphis Grizzlies — which have been open about their willingness to sell their two longest-tenured players at the deadline — have had talks with the Utah Jazz about a point guard swap. The Jazz would receive standout Grizzlies guard Mike Conley, while crafty Utah veteran Ricky Rubio would make his way to Memphis.