Jazz will match Portland’s offer sheet, keep Paul Millsap

With Carlos Boozer on his way out of Utah any day now, the Jazz have decided to match Portland’s offer sheet for Paul Millsap, retaining the 24-year-old power forward for $32 million over four years.

Getting his opportunity to shine while Boozer was out injured last season, Millsap averaged 13.5 points and 8.6 rebounds, and finished fourth in the NBA’s Most Improved Player voting. And making less than $1 million for the season, he was perhaps the League’s biggest bargain. Playing full-time starter minutes, we’ll see if Millsap is worth the pay raise once the rest of the League gets used to him and scouts his game a little more.

This won’t be an easy deal for the Jazz. The offer sheet included $10.3M up-front money for Millsap, plus a signing bonus that would have to be paid by the end of the month. Earlier this week, it was reported the Jazz may have to get a bank loan to fulfill those obligations.

