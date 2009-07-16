Jazz will match Portland’s offer sheet, keep Paul Millsap

With Carlos Boozer on his way out of Utah any day now, the Jazz have decided to match Portland’s offer sheet for Paul Millsap, retaining the 24-year-old power forward for $32 million over four years.
Getting his opportunity to shine while Boozer was out injured last season, Millsap averaged 13.5 points and 8.6 rebounds, and finished fourth in the NBA’s Most Improved Player voting. And making less than $1 million for the season, he was perhaps the League’s biggest bargain. Playing full-time starter minutes, we’ll see if Millsap is worth the pay raise once the rest of the League gets used to him and scouts his game a little more.
This won’t be an easy deal for the Jazz. The offer sheet included $10.3M up-front money for Millsap, plus a signing bonus that would have to be paid by the end of the month. Earlier this week, it was reported the Jazz may have to get a bank loan to fulfill those obligations.
Source: Deseret News
look; i cant stand ANY DUKE players!! (except HILL) but the Jazz need Boozer. D Will, WILL Rott there if he is gone.
I’m shocked that the Jazz need a loan to cover a signing bonus. How you own a team and you the only show in town and you can’t cover a signing bonus? The team don’t got 4-5 mil just in the pot in case this happens? Is this normal?
don’t think the money can come out of the owners pockets, has to come from the team’s salary structure. but i really have no clue.
dwill be just as good with boozer as without. he is a good shooter, that can get it to the rim at will and still has talented shooters around him.
Mormon Country don’t take kindly to Boozer’s – that’s a fact
I’m pretty sure this kind of thing(borrowing money to pay bills) happens all the time with teams. There is not a business(save maybe the Microsofts of the world)who doesn’t have to borrow money to pay bills. Most of our employers borrow money to pay our checks every two weeks.
I read that the Jazz are one of the few teams not in the hole right now and that will enable them to match that bonus.
and for the clown that thinks D Will won’t still be carving up defenses is trippin. I bet he’ll do just as good, if not better.
Lemme guess who they are going to throw stupid money at now..
@ Nick
you don’t think the players’ salaries come outta the owner’s pockets?…..
DW’s offensive numbers will go up (good thing for fantasy), but his assists will go down. He and Booz had a good pick and roll game. Millsap’s game is good and needs to develop, but he doesn’t have the pick and roll game Booz had
I am sure very few teams have an extra $10 to $12 mil laying around, especially during the offseason. You usually only hear about this type of deal with RFAs to try to scare the current team off.
Boozer is overrated. You aren’t winning shit if he is your best player. You can MAYBE win if he is your second best player (Cleveland would have had a title by now if he had been LBJs wingman). But if he is your third or fourth best player, like he was at Duke, then you are golden.
boozer + cavs = no championship
sorry, but lbj would need an all star cast to overcome all of his shortcomings (sub par defense, he guards the opposing pg!??, not clutch, etc.)
u crazy if u think d will won’t be as good w/out boozer. true millsap isn’t nearly as effective off the pick and roll as boozer but that wont stop d will from gettin his. I bet his ppg goes up and he won’t drop too far in assists per game.
O and if u think lebron and boozer could have won a chip ur out of ur cotton pickin mind. I agree boozer is overrated and it will show when he gets shipped from utah. He was a product of the system in utah and with an allstar pg in d will that made him look dam good out there. That being said im a dallas mavs fan so utah getting weaker is all gravy with me. Im out like jefferson’s manhood
Tough summer for Portland….what do you bet they overpay David Lee just to bring someone in and save face?
The Jazz should be alright without Boozer next year. The Jazz will get something back for him and have a ton of big dudes they have stockpiling that could be trade bait for later.
