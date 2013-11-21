Jazz Teammates Clown Trey Burke In His First NBA Game

Following a fractured finger in preseason, Jazz rookie Trey Burke missed the first three weeks of his rookie NBA season. But he returned to play 12 minutes tonight with the finger taped to another finger, and his teammates clowned him during his inaugural game as they ran to take the court.

Watch vet Richard Jefferson hold back his Jazz teammates as Burke takes the court alone. Once he realizes there’s no one with him, he turns around to discover his teammates cackling in delight.

Burke did score his first bucket with a little under four minutes remaining in the opening quarter. He slashed to the bucket and split two converging defenders at the rim.

It wouldn’t be his last bucket, either. He scored 11, going 5-of-8 from the field and knocking down a three-pointer in 12 minutes of action. But Burke wouldn’t have such an easy path to the basket later in the half.

Trey got to see teammate Alec Burks get swatted by Pellies power forward, Anthony Davis. It wasa nice reminder that Burke’s no longer facing Big Ten competition.

The Pelicans got the win over the visiting Jazz, 108-95, and we doubt Trey Burke will forget his first night in a real NBA game.

