Rick Barry: LeBron “Has Major Flaws in His Game”

Notorious cranky-pants Rick Barry didn’t pull any punches when he was recently asked by ComcastSportsNet about LeBron James‘s game:



“He’s got major flaws in his game,” the Warriors great said in an interview airing Wednesday night. “He’s six years into the NBA. How can a man six years into the NBA with his talent have a major flaw in his shot? How can he not use screens effectively? . . . I watch the game very carefully, he doesn’t use screens effectively and this is not LeBron’s fault. It’s the fault of the people who are teaching him. … There is no doubt in my mind that LeBron, if shown these things, would do them, because he wants to be a great player. He wants to win a championship. As great as he is, he should be better.”

True, Rick’s being more critical of the Cavs’ coaching staff than of LeBron, and he may even be right about LeBron’s “flaws,” but still – he sounds like a jealous old man.

Source: CBSSportsline

And thanks to Dime reader Mister Sun for bringing the link to our attention