Jeff Foster: “If They Need A Villain, It Looks Like I’m Their Guy”

No one grows up wanting to be the next Jeff Foster. I’m sorry, but it’s true. Kids grow up wanting to play at Duke or North Carolina and become the next Kobe Bryant or LeBron James; not attend Southwest Texas State and average five points per game for their career. All-Star Games, MVP awards, endorsement deals, these are what kids aspire towards. You know, the good life. But at 34 years old, Foster lives that too. And 12 seasons and almost $50 million later, he’s leaving his mark on another playoff series.
“It’d be kind of cool if I got booed,” Foster said, laughing. “If they need a villain, it looks like I’m their guy. The Bulls have great fans. It should be a great game.”
But why boo Foster, a guy who’s averaging under 19 minutes per game in the Pacers’ first round series with the Bulls? In Game 1, he fouled Derrick Rose. Hard.
Then in Game 3, he fouled Rose and Luol Deng – both of which were upgraded to flagrant 1 fouls by the NBA after the game.
“I thought they were good, clean playoff fouls,” Pacers interim coach Frank Vogel said. “That’s all we talk about with our guys, is that we want to protect our basket. We don’t want flagrants. We’re trying to protect our basket and protect it in a physical manner.”
And if the Pacers have any shot of winning this series, they’re going to need Foster to do just that. But luckily, he’s been here before – seven times to be exact. Beginning as a rookie on Indiana’s 1999-00 team that went to the NBA Finals, this postseason marks the seventh time that Foster has played in the playoffs with the Pacers. So you might as well call him Michael Myers, because he’s turned the role of the villain into a career.
What do you think Foster’s role will be tonight?
Id take Jeff Foster on my team in a flash
Eat floor Derrick LOL!
LOVE Jeff Foster, he’s old school. This is exactly what’s been missing in the league for the past decade.
Go Pacers!
dude was playing with reggie miller at the finals and still in the league. that says something.
i hope he retires as a pacer like reggie did
He’d be a good villain. Foster does look like one of those psycho killers…
those are some weak fouls, me and my boys hit each other harder than that playing 21 in my backyard. no blood no foul, play on…
Second lakeshow
Seems like that guy has looked exactly the same and played exactly the same for 25 years now. And he’s a guy everyone probably wants to play with.
@ panchitoooo: “me and my boys hit each other harder than that playing 21 in my backyard.”
Are you or any of your backyard buddies 6’11” 250lbs? Don’t kid yourself bud. A hit from Jeff Foster would crush you.
I guess there’s fake toughguys outside of the league too. The disease is spreading..
@ Jay true, but still some weak ass flagrant fouls in the playoffs
That’s playoff basketball….there’s the no layup rule. Either you foul him hard so there’s no three point play or you’re on the next sportscenter highlight. You pick!
I remember a couple years back when the Knicks played the Pacers.
Thats when Nate was the a lil’ spark plug off the bench!
(the year he was real immature)
Nate Robinson found out literally the HARD way that Jeff Foster is/was a GOON. Lambeer rabble rouser type. Tough Big.
Everytime he sniffed the paint, Foster bodied the sh*t outta him. And was settin’ illegal picks. He was just being real nasty! Sh*t almost got outta hand. Then Nate had a viscious one-handed put back where i guess he grew 2 feet in Foster’s eyes…’cause Foster started seriously f*cking up!!!! Bad passes, airballs, sh*tty play, etc. Lil’ azz Nate had the nerve to stare Foster down the entire game. Napoleon Nate.
As a matter of fact, Dime featured that particular Knicks/Pacers game in their SMACK:
[dimemag.com]
@JAY
its a joke buddy so relax. and even if my friends arent 6’11 250lbs a jumping Ong Bak elbow to the head would hurt anyone. so go some where with your fake tough guy act…
Jeff Foster’s fouls are flagrant nowadays huh?
AI would’ve averaged 20 points– from the free throw line had they called it like this in 1999-2002 (his prime).
I like the Pacers, it’s like Larry Bird realized that instead of building around overrated Danny Granger, he opted to build a team in Foster’s image– hard nosed and blue collar.
If NY had ONE guy like Jeffery, then they’d probably still be playing. There’s nothing wrong with these fouls, point and shooting guards need to pay to play in the paint, Jeffery is just exacting the toll. He’s not trying to hurt a guy, just make sure there is no and1, and that he wakes up tomorrow a little stiff. Nothing wrong with it, too bad it wasn’t more prevalent in the league, these guys are making MILLIONS, at least they can fucking earn it.
JAY
Most the guys (and myself) I play with are that size. It still doesn’t really make that much of a difference, unless the guy is INTENTIONALLY trying to hurt ya (Bruce Bowen like). A clean, hard foul is allll good, makes the game fun.
Foster is a poor mans Mark Madsen without the dancing skills.
If I were Mark Cuban, I’d rather have Jeff Foster on my team than BRIAN CARDINAL.
I mean, seriously, how in the world is Brian Cardinal on a contending team while AI is out there crossing over Turks!?
As an alumni of Southwest Texas State University, I say, GO FOSTER!!
good fouls … none looked mildly malicious or really intentfully hard or hurtful … its the playoff. Jeff Foster isnt a wuss, he wont back down … and hes not too nimble either … he might make a foul or two when in bad psitioning for the good of the team … and you gotta respect him for that.