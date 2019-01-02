Jeff Garlin Crashed Joel Embiid’s Postgame Presser After The Sixers Beat The Clippers

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers had a testier-than-expected win against the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday. Jimmy Butler earned his first career ejection, and he and Embiid both received technical fouls after scuffling with Avery Bradley and Patrick Beverley, respectively.

There was also the slight matter of Embiid getting at it with his own teammate Ben Simmons after Simmons went for a rebound dangerously close to Embiid’s recently surgically-repaired face. Altogether, it was a surprisingly contentious affair for what ended up being a wire-to-wire win for Philadelphia.

Fortunately for the Sixers, the vibe was much more happy-go-lucky postgame, aided in no small part by the presence of Jeff Garlin, the comedian of Curb Your Enthusiasm fame.

Garlin popped into Embiid’s postgame press conference, introducing himself as “Jeff Garlin of Pirates of the Caribbean Magazine” to ask Embiid about his favorite Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Check out the full clip.

