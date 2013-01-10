Jeff Green Celebrated The Anniversary Of His Heart Surgery By Dunking All Over Phoenix

#Boston Celtics
01.10.13 6 years ago

If you had asked Jeff Green a year ago where he’d be right now, I doubt he would’ve predicted this. He hasn’t reached the initial potential he showed with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but really, considering the state that he’s in – coming off heart surgery to repair the aortic aneurysm – Green is probably happy to be playing at all. Last night, the 6-9 combo forward celebrated the anniversary of his life-altering surgery by dunking all over the Suns… not once… not twice… but three times.

In Smack, we told you about the backdoor play between Green and Kevin Garnett that ended in a powerful finish by the former Georgetown player. But here’s video of his other two nasty jams from last night: one was a ridiculous facial on former Celtic Jermaine O’Neal that had everyone in the building hopping (besides Green himself, of course). The second one was a powerful finish on a fast-break alley-oop.

Boston is just now finding their grove, and even though Green is averaging less than 10 points a night on 42 percent shooting, he should be an important cog in their rotation once they hit the playoffs.

Will Green ever become a great player in Boston?

