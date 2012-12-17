Video: Jeff Green Dropped A Nasty Hammer Dunk On Houston

On Friday in Houston, Jeff Green only had nine points in 25 minutes during a loss to the Rockets. I say “only” because Green has now scored in double figures in six of Boston’s last eight games. He’s finding his way with the Celtics. But even if it wasn’t his best game, Green did drop this hammer on the fast break. Was it his best dunk of the year? There’s only one other facial that compares.

Was this better than Jeff Green’s dunk on Al Jefferson?

