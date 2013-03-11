Jeff Green Had A Nasty Baseline Reverse Dunk In His Old Home

We have to give Jeff Green some credit. He really wanted to play well against his former teammates in OKC, and he was as aggressive as we’ve seen him all year. But it rarely worked out in his favor. Green finished yesterday’s loss shooting 2-for-11 from the floor for eight points and three turnovers. But he did have one nasty highlight: this baseline reverse dunk.

Is Green one of the NBA’s most underrated dunkers?

