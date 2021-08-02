Report: Jeff Green Is Signing A Two-Year Deal With The Denver Nuggets

Jeff Green entered this offseason as one of a number of veteran wings that would have an interesting decision to make, as most every contender would happily welcome him in on a minimum contract, but after overperforming on a minimum last year in Brooklyn, no one would blame him for seeking a bigger deal this summer.

Green averaged 11 points and 3.9 rebounds per game for the Nets last season, most impressively shooting a career-best 41.2 percent from three-point range, enjoying a role as a small-ball four spacing the floor for Brooklyn’s Big 3. Green was linked to just about every contender this offseason, but ultimately chose to go to Denver, where they offered him a two-year, $10 million deal to take part of their mid-level, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

Free agent forward/center Jeff Green has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. The deal includes a player option in the second year. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 2, 2021

To start free agency, Denver had focused on getting the band back together with a three-year deal for Will Barton and a two-year deal for JaMychal Green, but still kept their mid-level open to add a little more outside help. The result is Jeff Green’s deal that will pay him better than what Brooklyn or either of the L.A. clubs were going to be offering him, while giving Denver more frontcourt help around and behind Nikola Jokic. It also seems to indicate that Paul Millsap might be on his way out of Denver, as the Greens now occupy two key rotation spots in the frontcourt.