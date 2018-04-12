Jeff Hornacek Was Officially Dismissed As Head Coach Of The Knicks

Getty Image

The New York Knicks didn’t wait long to start their coaching search for the 2018-19 season. Hours after the team played its final game, the Knicks decided to fire Jeff Hornacek.

Hornacek had just coached the Knicks to a 110-98 victory over the playoff-bound Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, bringing a disappointing season to an end for the Knicks with a 29-53 record. Earlier in the day, Hornacek had essentially made his pitch to stay on with the team to the media and see through a rebuild that would eventually “blossom,” but it was not enough to save his job.

But early Thursday morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Hornacek was informed by team officials that he would not be coming back this fall.