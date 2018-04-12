Jeff Hornacek Was Officially Dismissed As Head Coach Of The Knicks

#New York Knicks
04.12.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The New York Knicks didn’t wait long to start their coaching search for the 2018-19 season. Hours after the team played its final game, the Knicks decided to fire Jeff Hornacek.

Hornacek had just coached the Knicks to a 110-98 victory over the playoff-bound Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, bringing a disappointing season to an end for the Knicks with a 29-53 record. Earlier in the day, Hornacek had essentially made his pitch to stay on with the team to the media and see through a rebuild that would eventually “blossom,” but it was not enough to save his job.

But early Thursday morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Hornacek was informed by team officials that he would not be coming back this fall.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSJeff HornacekNEW YORK KNICKS

The RX

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 2 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 6 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 6 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP