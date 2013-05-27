Jeff Hornacek Hired As Phoenix Suns Head Coach

According to The Arizona Republic, the Phoenix Suns have agreed to terms on a deal that will make Jeff Hornacek their new head coach. The former All-Star shooting guard will sign the three-year deal (with a team option on the fourth year, according to Yahoo! Sports) by tomorrow morning.

Phoenix has a long history with Hornacek, originally drafting him with the No. 46 pick in the 1986 NBA Draft. The 6-3 shooter would play his first six years with the team before moving on first to Philly and then later Utah.

His coaching experience dates back to the 2007 Playoffs when he joined Utah as a shooting coach to work with many of their younger players. In 2011, Hornacek became a full-time assistant coach with the Jazz.

