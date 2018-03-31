Getty Image

Even after finally parting ways with Phil Jackson last summer, the ubiquitous turmoil and upheaval that has plagued the Knicks for so long continues to linger around the organization. And the disappointment and uncertainty were once again magnified when franchise cornerstone Kristaps Porzingis went down with a torn ACL earlier this season.

As it stands, the Knicks remain mired in Joakim Noah’s un-tradeable contract, as well as the $70 million deal they handed to Tim Hardaway Jr. last summer that could also come back and bite them in the future.

But if you ask head coach Jeff Hornacek, his team is much closer to being competitive than you might think, despite many signs pointing in the opposite direction.