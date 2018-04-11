Getty Image

The end of the 2017-18 NBA regular season also means a merciful finish for some teams who have not had the years they anticipated. For the New York Knicks, which put forth another 50-loss season and also saw their franchise player, Kristaps Porzingis, tear an ACL, the finish might be considered merciful.

That might not be the case for head coach Jeff Hornacek, however, who has a year left on his current contract and might not get the chance to work through that deal. An extension isn’t expected, which isn’t a very good sign or his tenure with the team moving forward.

But Hornacek says he knows nothing about a Knicks future without him. He told reporters on Wednesday ahead of the team’s final regular season game that he expects to do end-of-season interviews and is looking forward to helping the team take the next step, a step many hoped would have happened this season.