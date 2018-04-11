Jeff Hornacek Preaches Patience And Expects To Be The Coach When The Knicks Rebuild ‘Blossoms’

#New York Knicks
04.11.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The end of the 2017-18 NBA regular season also means a merciful finish for some teams who have not had the years they anticipated. For the New York Knicks, which put forth another 50-loss season and also saw their franchise player, Kristaps Porzingis, tear an ACL, the finish might be considered merciful.

That might not be the case for head coach Jeff Hornacek, however, who has a year left on his current contract and might not get the chance to work through that deal. An extension isn’t expected, which isn’t a very good sign or his tenure with the team moving forward.

But Hornacek says he knows nothing about a Knicks future without him. He told reporters on Wednesday ahead of the team’s final regular season game that he expects to do end-of-season interviews and is looking forward to helping the team take the next step, a step many hoped would have happened this season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSJeff HornacekNEW YORK KNICKS

The RX

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 1 day ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 5 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 5 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP