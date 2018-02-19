Jeff Hornacek Allegedly Pushed Joakim Noah During Their Altercation

Getty Image

The Joakim Noah debacle in New York just keeps getting worse. Late last month, the Knicks organization announced that the oft-injured center had been essentially exiled from the team as the front office explored trade scenarios, though they were unable to make any headway on a deal prior to the February trade deadline.

For now, Noah remains with the Knicks, and his banishment is in no small part due to an “altercation” between him and head coach Jeff Hornacek during a practice session in January.

Reportedly upset over a lack of playing time and an uncertain role in the team’s future plans, Noah and Hornacek got into what was initially characterized as a “heated verbal exchange.” A new report, however, paints a more serious confrontation, with the added twist of Hornacek as the alleged aggressor.