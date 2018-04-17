Getty Image

Nobody on the Minnesota Timberwolves played particularly well in Game 1 of their opening round matchup against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, a 104-101 loss that put them down 1-0 in the series. Despite that, they have to be at least a little bit encouraged by the narrow margin of defeat.

James Harden was phenomenal as usual, putting up 44 points to go along with eight assists, four rebounds, and a pair of steals, while Clint Capela added 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Wolves’ three biggest stars, meanwhile, largely struggled, with Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler finishing with 18 points and 13 points, respectively. But the biggest no-show by far was Karl-Anthony Towns, who was limited to eight points on just nine total field goal attempts.

Prior to Game 2 on Wednesday night, Wolves point guard Jeff Teague practically begged everyone in Minnesota to get Towns more involved in the offense moving forward.