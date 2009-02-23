Jeff Van Gundy Questions the Suns’ Loyalty

If you watched Suns/Celtics yesterday during the first half, you heard Jeff Van Gundy‘s monologue defending Terry Porter.

In short, he said that at the end of last season, the Suns all sat down following another playoff loss and were asked what they needed/wanted to make a serious title run. According to JVG, pretty much everyone said that they wanted to improve defensively.

So Phoenix’s management went out and hired a defense-oriented coach in Porter. But therein lies the problem. Though everyone said that they wanted to play D so that they’d be able to beat the Spurs, nobody actually wanted to go through with the change. So Porter was basically screwed right from the jump.

Van Gundy’s point was that Porter shouldn’t be judged by this one gig; his final point was that Porter is a great guy and deserves another NBA head coaching job at some point.

But in doing so, he implied that the Suns basically mutinied against Porter until they got what they wanted.

Ben of Ben’s Suns Blog – who is a trusted source on all matters related to PHX basketball – isn’t on the same page as Van Gundy.

Look, I don’t buy the Suns quit it for a minute and I’ve said that many times before. Van Gundy’s comments were way over the line. If you’re a point guard that quits on your coach, you don’t have multiple games of 15+ assists in the month prior to his firing. Why couldn’t it just be that Porter wasn’t a good fit? That the Suns didn’t need a drill sergeant for a coach? That Porter didn’t put us in the best position to win? That we had the worst month in almost 6 years?

Honestly, it didn’t look like the Suns weren’t trying at any point during that 28-23 stretch. Amar’e‘s body language wasn’t as positive as it has been since Alvin Gentry took over. I’m suggesting a third option – the Suns realized that their new philosophy wasn’t as much fun and might not have been as successful. The problem is not that realization – it’s that they accepted that as a fact.

Does that mean that they “quit” on Porter?