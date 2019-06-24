Getty Image

As LeBron James enters the back half of his second decade in the NBA, his portfolio has expanded way beyond just the accolades he’s piled up on the court. James and his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, are currently in the midst of shooting Space Jam 2, which James is the star of. His media entity, Uninterrupted, is consistently putting out content.

Even when he first entered the NBA, James shook things up by signing a shorter, three-year extension with the Cavs instead of the typical four-year max to have more control over his career. And that’s something that’s had a significant impact on the NBA and other athletes.

On an episode of UPROXX’s People’s Party, hosted by rapper Talib Kweli, former ESPN personality and current writer for The Atlantic Jemele Hill says that James has provided the “blueprint” for other athletes to own everything that they do.