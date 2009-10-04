Jennings vs. Flynn, Warriors vs. Sanity on NBA’s Sunday schedule

Sunday is the first multi-game day on the NBA preseason schedule, with Nets at Knicks, Bucks at Wolves, and Clippers at Warriors on the docket. A few months ago, that Minnesota game would’ve been notable for the first Brandon Jennings vs. Ricky Rubio matchup, but Jennings vs. Jonny Flynn ain’t bad, either. Michael Redd will see his first action since tearing his knee up last season; in a team scrimmage yesterday Redd scored 18 of his side’s 54 points and all reviews were glowing. Andrew Bogut, still nursing a back injury, is out for Milwaukee … The traveling circus that is the Warriors could be fun to watch. Will Monta Ellis freeze out Stephen Curry? Will Stephen Jackson show up to the arena in sweats and flip-flops? Will Nellie remember what time tip-off is? Will Corey Maggette play with actual horse-blinders on his head? … And because they needed more bad news in the Bay: Brandan Wright hurt his problematic left shoulder again and is expected to miss 4-6 months. “We were going to start Anthony Randolph (at power forward), but I can’t tell you that Wright wasn’t the better player in camp,” Nellie said. “We thought he was really going to be a factor this year, so it’s quite a loss for us. It’s just a real kick in the teeth.” What’s worse for Wright is that earlier in the day, the Warriors had decided to pick up his contract option for his fourth year — but they didn’t have to make that move official until Halloween. Now that he’s hurt, they can (and likely will) decide against it … Nets/Knicks is David Lee‘s first chance to show he’s worth all that money he’s making, and Darko‘s first (fourth?) chance to show he’s not gonna be a bust this time around … There was one game yesterday: the Nuggets running through Partizan (Belgrade) by 30-something in Denver. The Belgrade team was the equivalent of a college team as far as age; Carmelo scored 17, Arron Afflalo had 15, and Chauncey and Birdman took the night off … Delonte West is back at Cavs camp, but the team decided to hold him out of their scrimmage yesterday. Potential suspensions aside, do you think Delonte opens the season as the starting two-guard, or will Anthony Parker win the job? And does it hurt Jamario Moon‘s feelings to know that if he had any kind of jumper and/or basketball IQ, the job would be his to lose? … Great quote from Nate McMillan about the Blazers’ various position battles: “There are guys who play well (in practice), and then when the popcorn starts to pop, they’re a different player.” Portland might have the most competitive training camp of any team in the NBA, with Greg Oden and Joel Przybilla vying for the starting center job, Andre Miller and Steve Blake (and Jerryd Bayless) battling for PG minutes, and a four-way small forward competition between Nic Batum, Rudy Fernandez, Travis Outlaw and Martell Webster … Greg Paulus must be auditioning to be the Cleveland Browns QB next year, or else he forgot what color his Syracuse receivers were wearing yesterday. Paulus threw FIVE interceptions in a loss to South Florida, between going 25-of-46 for 269 with two TD’s. “I don’t think I’ve had five interceptions before,” Paulus said. “I’ve had eight, nine, 10 turnovers in basketball. You just can’t do that against a good opponent. You start to press a little bit. It’s all on me.” … If you don’t know about the site http://www.textsfromlastnight.com yet, get acquainted with it. We found this on there yesterday: “Jason Williams (yeah the ex-nets center) drunkenly told me that, while drinking, I should take an ambien and a cialis before i go home. that will ‘give me a 25 minute window to have sex and then goto sleep before the b*** starts bothering me.'” No words … We’re out like accuracy …