Jeremy Evans Breaks Own Vertical Record By Touching 12-Feet, 9-Inches

09.03.14 4 years ago

Andrew Wiggins broke it, then Jeremy Evans took it right back. And just a couple months later, Evans has raised the bar again. The Utah Jazz pogo stick set a new P3 Sports Science record yesterday by touching a mind-blowing 12-feet, 9-inches.

Here’s the picture of Evans’ historic leap:

Jeremy Evans (@jeremyevans40) breaks his own record at P3 today…touches 12’9″! #DunkChamp, #RafterClub, #SportsScience

And this is Evans’ latest jump compared to July’s:

Jeremy Evans

Jeremy Evans (photos. P3 Sport Science)

Impressive.

What do you think?

