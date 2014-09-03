Jeremy Evans Breaks Own Vertical Record By Touching 12-Feet, 9-Inches

Andrew Wiggins broke it, then Jeremy Evans took it right back. And just a couple months later, Evans has raised the bar again. The Utah Jazz pogo stick set a new P3 Sports Science record yesterday by touching a mind-blowing 12-feet, 9-inches.

Here’s the picture of Evans’ historic leap:

Jeremy Evans (@jeremyevans40) breaks his own record at P3 today…touches 12’9″! #DunkChamp, #RafterClub, #SportsScience

And this is Evans’ latest jump compared to July’s:

Impressive.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.