Jeremy Lin Dominates Again; Kobe Bryant’s Milestone in Philly

02.07.12 7 years ago 77 Comments
All hail Jeremy Lin. That’s now two games in a row that the seldom-used backup has torched opponents and lit the Garden on fire as if he was John Starks. Lin dropped 28 and eight in New York’s 99-88 win over Utah. Beast? Lin seems to finish every three point play, make all the right decisions out of the pick-n-roll and has even shown off his deep ball. At one point in the second half, he dropped a high-arching shot and then trotted back on defense with a swag unlimited smirk before sticking his tongue out (It looked like he had been sucking on some blue lollipops during the quarter break). After seeing that, we immediately loaded up 2K and edited him to all 99s (No we didn’t. But we kinda wanted to). Without Amar’e Stoudemire (his brother recently passed away in a car accident), and later ‘Melo, the Knicks were sporting some of the most sandlot lineups we’ve ever seen. At one point, the broadcast showed a team huddle at the free-throw line, and the guys in white were Lin, Steve Novak, Jared Jeffries, Iman Shumpert and Landry FieldsCarmelo Anthony left the game with an injury to his groin, and then re-emerged looking like he was violating the dress code in about four different ways. He was also standing at times on the Utah bench, which was weird … John Wall gave us a sampler of what he can do when he’s on. A little of this, a little of that, Wall (31 points) made three or four plays in Washington’s 111-108 overtime win against Toronto that were just special. At one point in the second half, Wall was so hyped he was screaming “IT’S MY CITY MAN! THIS IS MY CITY” to the front row … Most random teammates to score 30 a piece in the same game: Linas Kleiza and Jerryd BaylessAmir Johnson didn’t have the greatest shooting night, and on one possession in particular, he got snuffed by Wall twice, got it back, and then had his shot punched by Trevor Booker … We wonder if this guy, wearing the greatest custom Wizards jersey ever, was at the game … The Clippers went out and overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Tragic by five in overtime, and then found out later that they’ve probably lost Chauncey Billups for good. Chris Paul went off for 29 points, but Billups went down grabbing his foot in the fourth quarter and had to be carried to the locker room. There are rumors he’s done for the year with an Achilles tear … The Clippers single-covered Dwight Howard all night, and got away with it during the fourth quarter. Superman had 31 and 12 after the third, but went for just two points and two rebounds when it really mattered … Tim Duncan (19 points, 17 rebounds, five blocks) passed Charles Oakley for 20th on the all-time rebounding list with 12,206 in San Antonio’s five-point win over the Grizz. Memphis probably should’ve picked someone else to take their final shot. They gave it to Rudy Gay, who was only 9-for-26, and he promptly air mailed it … Houston ran through Denver with a nine-point win behind 25 from Luis ScolaKeep reading to hear about Kobe’s record-setting night …

