Jeremy Lin Dominates Again; Kobe Bryant’s Milestone in Philly

All hail Jeremy Lin. That’s now two games in a row that the seldom-used backup has torched opponents and lit the Garden on fire as if he was John Starks. Lin dropped 28 and eight in New York’s 99-88 win over Utah. Beast? Lin seems to finish every three point play, make all the right decisions out of the pick-n-roll and has even shown off his deep ball. At one point in the second half, he dropped a high-arching shot and then trotted back on defense with a swag unlimited smirk before sticking his tongue out (It looked like he had been sucking on some blue lollipops during the quarter break). After seeing that, we immediately loaded up 2K and edited him to all 99s (No we didn’t. But we kinda wanted to). Without Amar’e Stoudemire (his brother recently passed away in a car accident), and later ‘Melo, the Knicks were sporting some of the most sandlot lineups we’ve ever seen. At one point, the broadcast showed a team huddle at the free-throw line, and the guys in white were Lin, Steve Novak, Jared Jeffries, Iman Shumpert and Landry Fields … Carmelo Anthony left the game with an injury to his groin, and then re-emerged looking like he was violating the dress code in about four different ways. He was also standing at times on the Utah bench, which was weird … John Wall gave us a sampler of what he can do when he’s on. A little of this, a little of that, Wall (31 points) made three or four plays in Washington’s 111-108 overtime win against Toronto that were just special. At one point in the second half, Wall was so hyped he was screaming “IT’S MY CITY MAN! THIS IS MY CITY” to the front row … Most random teammates to score 30 a piece in the same game: Linas Kleiza and Jerryd Bayless … Amir Johnson didn’t have the greatest shooting night, and on one possession in particular, he got snuffed by Wall twice, got it back, and then had his shot punched by Trevor Booker … We wonder if this guy, wearing the greatest custom Wizards jersey ever, was at the game … The Clippers went out and overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Tragic by five in overtime, and then found out later that they’ve probably lost Chauncey Billups for good. Chris Paul went off for 29 points, but Billups went down grabbing his foot in the fourth quarter and had to be carried to the locker room. There are rumors he’s done for the year with an Achilles tear … The Clippers single-covered Dwight Howard all night, and got away with it during the fourth quarter. Superman had 31 and 12 after the third, but went for just two points and two rebounds when it really mattered … Tim Duncan (19 points, 17 rebounds, five blocks) passed Charles Oakley for 20th on the all-time rebounding list with 12,206 in San Antonio’s five-point win over the Grizz. Memphis probably should’ve picked someone else to take their final shot. They gave it to Rudy Gay, who was only 9-for-26, and he promptly air mailed it … Houston ran through Denver with a nine-point win behind 25 from Luis Scola … Keep reading to hear about Kobe’s record-setting night …
Big ups for Jeremy Link for fighting off the Jazz. that game was ridiculous, they had bill walker on Milsap half the game, and Jeffries took like 6 charges.
I wonder if Jeremy can keep this up once teams start planning defense against him, he looks like he can’t go left at all, and he did have 8 TOs.
anyhow, good fucking job
shao-lin… enjoyin it while it lasts. the crazy thing is how he made his name was in those summer leagues before the warriors signed him. he got notoriety with his toe-to-toe play against the number one pick that year…. and next opponent: john wall. cue the hype
gotta admit that was real cool of dirk to come out and say he doesn’t deserve an all star. still dunno if the coaches keep him out. LMA better make it
Kobe setting records for jacking shots in a loss…. sounds about right! kinda cool for him to do it in his hometown I guess tho
This JLin shit is crazy but it cant last. Eventually he’s gonna slow down and Melo will go back to hogging the ball. It would be nice to see him and Stat get that pick and roll going. Maybe Dantoni’s system needs a smart guy from harvard to work in the big apple, or maybe everyone else is so tired from the short schedule that Lin looks like an animal cause he hasn’t played much up to now.
The greatest Laker ever? That’s Magic Johnson, son. Kobe is playing for second place.
So it took a Harvard kid to solve the Knicks…
Allen Iverson is definitely real life Kenny fucking Powers!
Will Ferrell needs to go down there and sponsor a game of one-on-one between AI and Carlos Arroyo.
As a ball player myself i know this: you can have all the talent in the world but if you lack confidence, you’ll never be able to produce once the bright lights come on. Back-to-back 25+pt games (albeit against mediocre teams) isn’t a fluke IMO, dude’s got game. Don’t see him becoming an All Star and averaging 25 a game, but with added minutes he could be a nice spark off the bench for NY. Work him into the rotation. Memo to Melo: stop jacking and pass the damn rock!!! Therez people apart from you who can actually make a shot.
Kudos to the Mamba, in my book only Magic still stands between him and GLOAT, but even he won’t hold KB off for much longer. Don’t really agree with how he’s done it, but damn dude is gonna get his regardless!!!! gotta respect that.
@ Franchise
You’re spot on about a player needing confidence to shine in the L. J-Lin has it and he is a PLAYER, pencil him in as the starter. Look at the squad he led to the W tonight, against a legit opponent too. Props to Jefferies too for sacrificing his body on D (5-6 charges in one game, DAMN!)
You’re also on point about who the Laker king is: Magic Johnson’s still got the crown. Kobe may be the best individual one-on-one player, but Magic understood how to elevate all five players to another level. Kobe is the finger, Magic is the fist!
Shout to Steve Nash, controlling the game at 38 years old, at the speedster position during the greatest PG era in the history of the game. Truly amazing!
Yellow Mamba strikes again! John Wall vs Jeremy Lin part II coming next.
Agree with everything Franchise sayid regarding Lin. Lin was and is a player. He’s getting the opportunity to show his stuff, and he’s stepping up. Congrats to him.
How awesome must he feel coming from an Ivy league school. I’m sure he had dreams to play in the L growing up, but pretty much kissed those dreams goodbye when he agreed to attend Harvard (cuz who goes to Harvard to keep their hoopdreams alive?). And here he is on the biggest stage in the league leading the basketball mecca’s team to Ws. It’s crazy.
By the time Kobe is done, he will be the greatest Laker ever.
Ahahah, Oliver “Sonny Corleone” Miller!
That Taiwanese dude got some skills with a bowl of confidence.
If Oliver Miller had showed that type of passion in the league he might still be playing. Guy he took out needed 11 staples in his head? I guess its no accidental shotgun misfire, but still.
Not surprised Lin is playing well. Warriors dropped him without giving him any significant burn. Typical.
Kobe is definitely the best laker ever. Much respect to Magic, Kareem, Shaq, West and others, but its not even a question. Hate on him all you want, he’s still the best player in the game and when it matters in the post season, we’ll see how many of you haters will have to say.
Did i mention I love it when yall doubt us? keep it up… we’re going straight to the top!
It’s Linsanity in smack today. Haha
@ Franchise – good one, bruh. Dude was given a chance and he made the most out of it. Hope he keeps it up and thrive to become the Yellow Nash of D’Antoni’s system.
@ Jay – Soy Sauce really wanted to go to UCLA. He sent his resume and clips there along with Cal and Stanford. But all he got was a walk-on invite. But Brown and Harvard guaranteed him roster spots and Lin picked Harvard.
Sucking ironic for Magic when the time comes. Greatest Point Guard of all-time but just 2nd best GLOAT.
Could you imagine if Shao-Lin keeps this up all season. I can actually start to see it happen.
That’s his new nickname from now on… Shao-Lin!
LMAO @ Soy Sauce. That’s good.
I’m not feelin any nicknames that use a player’s last name. That shit is too easy. And it ain’t a nickname if your real name is in the nickname. In Toronto announcers were trying to push Big Bosh Man. WACK!
Shao-Lin <– i'm sure that will be the name that sticks but it's too lazy IMO. If this were Rucker, Bobbito would christen him Soy Sauce… or something else creative.
Kobe was clutch yesterday. 1/7 on the 4th.
nobodys gonna speak on how the Blazers got robbed of a win last night vs the Thunder???
Final seconds of the game….Durant drives to the rack, goes up for a layup and gets his shit PINNED against the glass by Aldridge…and they called goaltending.
Replay CLEARLY showed it was a clean block but it didn’t matter. Thunder went on to win in OT. I thought they use instant replay in the last 2 minutes? I guess goaltending is a rule that they don’t use replay for but damn…Portland really shoulda won that game. Bad call.
MSG = Shao-Lin Temple?
“Eagle Claw!!”
“Sky is high, cloud is low!”
“Ghostface killing plate!”
I could see Iverson riding a jetski with Leopard decals from Florida to Puerto Rico…
“I’m the one with the fuckin’ ball in my hand! I’m the one that can shoot the rock in the fuckin’ basket!”
i like Shao-Lin as a nickname, the 3 way reference of his name, his asian-ness and the city (well, staten island, but thats still NY) make it work.
I cant see him keeping up this level of play, but so long as he cuts down the turnovers he shouldn’t need to. its more important having a point guard who isn’t either crippled or retarded…. and a quick little asian guy from an ivy league school certainly fits that bill.
@Ghostzilla in Kobe’s case he would be the middle finger cuz pretty much says F everybody when he’s on the court.
After reading the comments I haven’t came across a bad Jeremy Lin nickname yet. I’m pretty sure the NY area newspapers will come up with a corny headline (if they haven’t already) if he keeps doing his thing, something like “Lin It To Win It”.
props to jeremy lin for pulling ny for the win. if i were the knicks il trade for stephen curry and david lee plus some scrubs on a trade for stat. :-) they can put shump as a2 guard. his natural post… if they want to win championships, they betta get rid of d’antoni… or if they can’t then trade melo to the nets. melo is a half court player… not a point guard. if you want to unleash him then make him a scorer. not a playmaker. the 7 seconds or less offense is a joke.
Man I have to admit that i may have been wrong on 2 things that i have said in the past…
1. Russell West-Brick was showing out on USA dream team along with Eric Gordon and outplayed Rose and I thought that he might have been better since Rose is the #1 option for Chi-town and is in a big Market was just more hyped. But Westbrook has changed since and somebody blew his head up. Rose has remained humble, elevated his game, worked on his jump shoot, has become a better floor general, and has developed an even nicer touch around the basket(which Westbrook needs to work on because he misses a lot of lay-ups). I now would feel like I’m missing something if there was a draft and i did not get Rose over West-Brick. If Rose played along with Durant, Harden, Iblocka, and Pork. Sh!t would be scary…
2.I might have been wrong about N.Y. giving up there entire roster for Melon. I felt like AB in the since that when u have a chance to get a Superstar. You always get your Superstar to sell seats(which has never been a problem in NYC), bring fan excitement, and chow the fans that you r at least trying. But sticky fingers Melo has done nothing but made me look bad on my backing of him and the trade. He has not been the leader I expected him to be. Has been a ball hog like A.I.( I wanted to say Kobe, but at least Kobe trust to play defense even though it is over rated and he can only dream of impacting a game the way Wade and Lebron do defensively). I have no idea how Melo is starting over Noah in the all-star game when he is a SF which means the east has no PF starting. Bishop has been the best PF in the east this year especially once Wade got hurt. It’s just sad to see the Knocks and Denver playing so good without Melo. Jeremy Lin is a baller and might have just saved Mike D job. Baron Davis better enjoy the celebrity life while it last because dude might have just lost out on his last chance to play on a good team and win a ship…
props to dime for being lin fans back in the warriors days. i remember you guys comparing him to steve nash the way he keeps his dribble and stays on the floor. true point guard, makes you wonder why they didn’t play him earlier. the d’antoni ways…
Starting over Bosh I meant( Stupid phone is to dam smart and is always changing my dam words for me). They made some of these phones to dam smart and i meant show not chow… Excuse my phone ladies!
LOL Bishop? I meant Bosh lol
Kobe can’t be the best Laker of all time, only because there are so many good Lakers.
Ditto Paul Pierce for the Celtics.
Kevin Durant has a decent shot at becoming the best Oklahoma City Thunder…er? of all time, though.
Also, I caught the Knicks game last night. Lin was ridiculous.
I still don’t see this being a story in 2 or 3 weeks.
Not because Lin isn’t good, because last night, he owned the Garden.
6 reasons:
1.) Toney Douglas. Douglas was supposed to be the starter after a promising season LAST year. Douglas had a few games last year where he looked (like Lin) to be turning the corner.
2.) Iman Shumpert. Shumpert was being hailed as the next savior of the Knicks as recently as 2 weeks ago. And people weren’t wrong – he was playing very well.
3.) Baron Davis. He’s due back very soon and I think is making a lot of money. I’ve never been a big fan of his, but at his ceiling, he’s a lot better than Lin.
4.) Devin Harris. He’s never been a defensive ace, and the rest of the Jazz weren’t expecting a huge night from Lin. This happens all the time during the regular season, where a guy that comes out of nowhere goes ballistic, we get all excited, and he’s never heard from again. In related news, Linas Kleiza went for 30 last night. Just saying.
5.) Jeremy Lin. Remember Sundiata Gaines? Coincidentally, he had a good game last night. However, he memorably got his start in the NBA in Utah, after a gamewinning shot during a 10-day contract. He was extended the rest of the season. After that, though, he bounced around and ended up on the NETS. Think about that. Point being, the Knicks already have 25 point guards, and while the last couple nights were a nice story, there’s nothing saying they won’t cut Lin as soon as Douglas/Davis are healthy.
6.) Melo/Amar’e. Why did Toney Douglas never go off? Ditto Shumpert, Chandler, Fields, or even Steve Novak? Because two of the biggest black holes in basketball have played in the other 20-odd games the Knicks have had this year. In other words, Jeremy Lin will never, ever have as many shots as he had last night. John Lucas III is somewhere nodding.
Nice story, but I’m just saying…
I also have to agree with Leroy Green officiating. Mark Cuban may be a loud mouth rich little punk who would not be able to even dribble a basketball to half court if his life depended on it. But he was so right when he said that this has been the worse officiating year ever. Not only has the quality of play been piss poor on a nightly bases because of all theses back to back B.S. But it has affected the officials to. David Stern has done a lot for basketball. But u have to know when to hang it up. He needs to realize that he is not GOD…
Dayinho – Come one dude. Get Kobe’s stats straight before you make fun of him not being clutch. Dude was 1-10 in the fourth. Sheesh.
What the hell is going on with Lin?! Shao-Lin needs to stick as his name for sure. I didn’t see any of the game, but dang.
Whatever I said about CP not being whatever is taken back. He was just better than everyone last night. For a guy with no knees according to me, he was splitting the $&%^ out of the double teams last night. He split Big Baby and Jameer at the 3 point line and his foot didn’t hit the ground until the free throw line.
In my book, Kobe is playing for #3 Laker of all-time behind Magic and Kareem. A big part of that is just timing. If Kobe would have played in the 80’s and Magic and Kareem were playing now, I would probably feel the other way. Magic OWNED LA back then. Outside of Jordan in Chicago and Bird in Boston, nobody even came close to what Magic was in LA. No way he isn’t my #1 Laker ever. If Kobe passes Kareem in scoring, I’ll give him #2 Laker ever, but Magic is #1. Anyone who was around in the 80’s, if you mention the Lakers, the first guy who pops into their head is Magic.
Big I’s post made me rethink my stance on Kobe. I think because he has played his whole career in LA and has put up a serious resume almost makes him the GLOAT by default. But the dude has many LA fans who dislike him. There are times during games where you can actually hear the moans and groans from the fans because he’s jacking everything up…. so I kind of have to back track a bit. Magic is loved by EVERYONE. Some Laker fans get fed up at Kobe sometimes…. when Magic played I don’t think anyone complained.
My point is, yes Kobe has the stats and rings to put him in the GLOAT discussion, but Magic also had the love of their fans. You can’t be the greatest Laker of their fans don’t love you like that.
I gotta slide Kobe back behind The Cure.
And is Jerry West not in the discussion?? Mr Clutch is the effin logo.
What Kobe should/shouldn’t have done and what he needs to do:
(to become the Greatest Laker of them all)
He shouldn’t have:
– demanded to be traded.
– demanded his teammate (Bynum) should be traded.
He should have:
– never “requested” for those trades.
– Did Magic ever demand to be traded at one point in his career?
– We know Kareem did it. He forced Bucks management to trade him to New York or LA.
What Kobe needs to do:
– Magic had HIV, came back and beat it.
– Kareem was diagnosed with cancer and is now cancer-free.
– Beat that, Kobe.
NY should Trade all the guards (Bibby, Davis, Shumpert, and Douglas) for Steve Nash. Nash could be a great mentor for Lin under this offense.
@En Fuego:
Kobe beat a rape charge.
@ nyk
oh yeah. right. haha.
A Sporty Spice siting? Heat must be on a winning streak!
Kobe best Laker? I’m taking Kareem and Magic over Kobe, cmon only people annointing Kobe GLOAT is those that never saw Magic or Kareem play.
Nash is 38 and leading the league in assists at nearly 10 a game on a team with no legit scorer, that is just sick.
Free NASH! I like the Blazers, hell he might get DHow to stay if he went to Disney.
I’m still a Knicks fan, though we rarely win
Our new savior this week’s name is Jeremy Lin
The kid from Taiwan don’t need a pylon to hit his receivers
Cooking the defense like a Golden Retriever
A couple of other issues I wanted to adress. Shaq claims that him and the perimeter ball hog r the greatest 1-2 punch in NBA HISTORY. In my Black history book I still have Magic and Kareem ahead of the perimeter ball hog and guy that could not make free throws. They were not even the best 1-2 punch in Laker history but he claims they were the best in NBA history…
Kevin Love only got suspended 2 games for stumping on Scola face even though his face already looked like it was stumped on before. It that was a black pro sport player. He would have been suspended indefinitely and unbecoming of a Miami player. Another ball that David Stern just dropped…
1) Once again, Shaq needs to STFU.
How you the greatest 1-2 punch in Laker history when the 1-2 punch before you got the greatest scorer in league history, a 6 time mvp center with a 3-time mvp point guard who owns the highest assists average in history who just happened to win 5 chips together?
I gotta crack open smack to some kids sayin “Kobe the greatest Laker” like the nba started in 1996. Please STFU!
Is dude the greatest scorer in Laker history? Yes
Best defender in Laker history? No
Best shooter in Laker history? No
Best rebounder? Best winner? Most competitive? Phuck no.
I love Kobe cuz he reps my Purple n Gold but stop overrating dude cuz he can put up 40 at will.
We 14-11 and lost the game last night…
The Greatest Laker list starts at Magic. Sort it out after that.
2) Portland got screwed. The best part of that whole shyt was the ref blowin the whistle waaaaaaaaaay after the play like he knew for sure, cocky struttin up the floor all proud of himself…..til the replay showed on the big screen LMAO! I haven’t heard anybody get booed that loud n long since VC came back to the T-Dot lol
3) Andre Iggy makes my all-star team just on that defensive masterpiece he put on Kobe during the 4th quarter yesterday. I’m gonna cut up some film for my players’ next practice to show em defensive fundamentals. Ridiculous work ethic.
4) Sorry to hear Chauncey mighta ripped the achilles. Tore my up in 03 and had a good surgeon so I didn’t lose anything athletically, but Chauncey like 35 or 36 so that’ll be tough. Dear Mr. Stern, Clips need a 2-guard. Please somehow gift Eric Gordon or OJ Mayo to them pronto.
5) J Lin was ridic last night. I think I speak for most of us when I say THANK GOD ALL STAR VOTING IS OVER!
As a side, I NBA TradeMachined Melo to Utah for Milsap, Raja and CJ MIles. Hollinger projected the new Knicks one more win, then had Utah at 5 less wins….just sayin
rebirth of the pick and roll in the next 2 weeks with melo out. Lin must be salivating being able to go one way into a p&r with amare and the other way to chandler…. while having shump and fields cutting to the rim.
blazers were robbed. digging the sonics fans in the crowd for that one
I wouldn’t want to put anyone above Magic when it comes to the GLOAT. I wouldn’t put Kobe there because there was a really good chance to win even more championships if he wasn’t so selfish. If he hadn’t run Shaq outta town, they would have more championships. If he wasn’t so concerned with getting his numbers, they could have won more championships. I don’t think they would have had that problem with Magic.
But that’s just me. I am not a Laker fan, so I don’t think my opinion should matter much. The fans should get to make that call. There will probably be arguments over this for years, and at least you assholes can hang your hat on the fact that you WON championships. I’ll just sit back and think about the time my Kings almost went to the finals.
Damn it, now I’m pissed again.
“THANK GOD ALL STAR VOTING IS OVER!”
HAHA!! Ain’t that the truth.
Lin is the new new york flavor of the day. Already starting to hear how this kid is the new Billups, going into the hall of fame, should be an allstar, etc. It’s hilarious, EVERY time a pretty unknown player comes to the knicks and has a two game “good” streak, they are given the key to the city and the fans are on their jocks something crazy. Look at Shump, Mozgov, Danilo, Renaldo Balkman, Eddy Curry, Fields, Tony Dougles, etc etc etc etc. All pretty unknown and not very good players, but they had a good game or two for new york, and each one of them had fans talking about how they are the next great thing, etc.
The fans and media in new york is absolutely retarded.
Correction above: Danilo is decent now, but sucked in new york.
The Blazers were definitely robbed. By the refs and by Jamal Crawford. That last shot he took in overtime was one of the most dumbass hero ball I’ve ever seen.
JR Smith needs to tank some games in China asap. A spot for starting shooting guard just opened up in LAC.
@unchecked A
not all bad in sac… 3 game win streak, tyreke is the future of 2guards, isiah thomas looks great and cousins has really quietly gone for 28pts19rb2bk and 21pt20rb3bk in the last 2games. I wouldn’t be trippin till KJ puts his hands up
Magic still is the GLOAT.
If they would play 1-on-1 Kobe would probably win 10 out of 10 games against Magic because of his superior athletic abilities, his midrange j and defense. If you give them equal talent and let them play 5-on-5 Magic’s team wins 9 out of 10 losing only one because Kobe gets on fire and swishes everything.
Don’t get me wrong, Kobe had a great career in the purple and gold but nothing compares to the ‘Showtime Lakers’
Is goaltending reviewable? And if not why not? Wouldn’t it make more sense to review that than out of bounds calls?
I couldn’t believe they didn’t review that play. They must have reviewed 6 plays at the end the fourth and OT, but not that one.
Side note, the NBA needs to spring for off court video review. Have a control center somewhere that phones in the correct call. It takes forever by the time the refs talk about it, go over to the scorers table, reposition the monitor, have the moron at the scorers table try and work the video. That OKC game had like 20 minutes of review time and they still blew a key call. If the NHL can do it they can do it.
So I get back from a trip down south and I start to catch up with some NBA basketball and …
I see that Philadelphia is still rolling with some Ws. I’m tellin you all they are a feel good squad right now. No superstars or nothing like that and its looks like every is playing hard and gettin it done.
Then I see that…
the only thing that Steve Nash saw is a blurr of Jeff Teague the other night jaja
Luis Scola getting smashed on by Kevin Love’s foot … Crazy
And Jeremy Lin is seemingly becoming a bright spot for a weary Knicks team. I can’t help feel good about Lin, awesome.