Jeremy Lin Overshadows Two Incredible Performances; Dirk Nowitzki Might Be in Big Trouble

And the Jeremy Lin magic rolls on. The Force is so strong with this guy that even when he doesn’t necessarily play all that well (as was the case last night), his team still wins and somehow overcomes the force of nature that is Kevin Love in the process … Lin led the Knicks to a come-from-behind win over the T-Wolves in Minnesota, 100-98, getting 20 points, six boards, eight assists and three steals. He was only 8-24 from the field, missed a few foul shots and turned it over six times, but, really, who cares? New York is now 5-0 with Lin playing heavy minutes in games (4-0 with him starting), and he added to the record we told you about in Smack yesterday â€“ his 109 points in his first four starts are the most since the NBA/ABA merger in the ’70s (passing Allen Iverson) … Darren Rovell tweeted: “The Jeremy Lin Factor: Target Center has its largest Timberwolves crowd since March 12, 2004.” If that’s really due to Lin, that’s just crazy. The Lakers, The Blake Show, the Mavs – none of those draws have put more people in the seats in Minnesota than Jeremy Lin?? … Because of the Lin story, Kevin Love’s absurd game will only get passing mention in most media outlets today, but good God, he was a monster last night. Love had 32 and 21 boards (10-21 from the floor, 10-10 from the foul line, two threes, 1 steal, 1 block), for his second 30-20 game of the season, and in general, just ate the Knicks’ front line for dinner. He now has six of them in his career, passing Kevin Garnett as the franchise’s all-time leader … The Mavs and the Blazers played one of the worst double-overtime games you’ve ever seen last night. In the third quarter, one of the Mavs’ announcers likened it to one of the first games after the Lockout. Both teams look like they had no legs (they both played Friday night), there were lots and lots of badly missed shots, and there was ton of guys just standing around … Dirk Nowitzki had 20, including a dagger 15-footer over LaMarcus Aldridge (who was great with 33 and 12) with 16 seconds left. Dirk appeared to yell some kind of (potentially offensive) craziness after the shot went down, so we’ll see how the League handles it in the coming days … Since Charles Barkley called Dirk “washed up” a week or so ago, Nowitzki had been averaging 28 ppg and shooting 60% from the field heading into last night …

Keep reading for Jason Richardson’s unearthly performance and what Lob City did to MJ’s squad …