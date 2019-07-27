



Getty Image

While NBA free agency has quieted down considerably following a torrid start on June 30, there are still some really interesting names on the market for squads looking to round out their rosters. Jeremy Lin, for example, is still available for teams that would be interested in bringing a steady backcourt hand on board.

It turns out, however, that NBA teams may have some competition to land Lin from a squad abroad. According to Sportando, reigning EuroLeague champions CSKA Moscow have Lin atop their board of potential additions this summer.

Jeremy Lin is CSKA Moscow’s top target at guard position, a source told Sportando. The EuroLeague and VTB League reigning champions need a guard to finalize the roster for next season and they made an offer to the NBA champion who is actually free agent.

Should Lin turn the team down, the report indicates that CSKA Moscow would be interested in bringing former Knicks guard Ron Baker on board. Neither player would be the first guy to make the jump from the NBA to the Russian giants this summer, as it was announced that former Kings big man Kosta Koufos will join the team for the upcoming season.

Lin started the 2018-19 NBA campaign with the Atlanta Hawks before getting traded to the Toronto Raptors. He averaged 9.6 points and 3.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game en route to becoming an NBA champion for the first time in his career.