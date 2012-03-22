Jeremy Lin Torches Philly; JaVale McGee Is The New King In Denver

While the Sixers were once again teaching everyone in the arena the basics of How To Run God Awful Offense At The End Of A Game 101, Jeremy Lin (18 points) was balling. The dude started the game shooting 1-for-9 and yet still had that bounce in his step. He got to the rim. He found his bigs. And most importantly, he made his free throws to close out the Sixers, 82-79. Amar’e Stoudemire chipped in 21 and nine, and his legs appear all the way back. He was dunking, spinning in the lane and had one fourth quarter block on Elton Brand at the rim that had Twitter all fired up. It was also very likely his first block of the season. In all seriousness, the Knicks had a possession about four minutes into the fourth where Lin caught a pass, then whipped a pass through the defense into ‘Melo (who somehow didn’t make a shot for the first 19 minutes of the second half) who then touched it over to Amar’e for a dunk. It was probably New York’s best passing sequence of the year. If that had happened in New York, the fans would’ve rushed the court over seeing their team actually make four passes in a row without taking a shot … New York gets credit for the win, but damn Philly is like a drunk Courtney Love in a close game. On the game’s two biggest possesssions, Andre Iguodala shot an air ball and then Lou Williams, the guy everyone loves outside of actual Sixer fans, pulled up from the bars outside the arena and barely grazed iron. Then after Jodie Meeks actually made a shot to make it a one-possession game, the Sixers forget what the score was and didn’t foul, just let the clock run out. Doug Collins probably popped a blood vessel in the postgame locker room. If this was high school and the Sixers pulled that crap, it’d be suicides until people were throwing up in the next practice … Remember when the Clippers were actually good? For that two month stretch? They were flayed alive in OKC yesterday, 114-91 as Kevin Durant scored 32. James Harden had a steal and dunk where he smashed on Eric Bledsoe. The announcers were screaming at Bledsoe “Don’t do it Bledsoe! Don’t dooo i…” and then he got yammed on … It’s not only J.J. Barea that needs to be careful nowadays. If Minnesota keeps losing like they did last night – 116-100 in San Antonio – Kevin Love (17 points, 12 rebounds) might go WWE Raw on the whole team. He lost his battle with Tim Duncan (21 points, 15 rebounds) and couldn’t get any help otherwise … Bruce Bowen had his number retired last night – all 6.1 of his career points-per-game average – and luckily Peter Holt did not come out and try to fire up the crowd. Golden State’s Joe Lacob is still crying about the other night … Behind Kobe (30 points) and Gasol (27 points), the Lakers blew out Dallas on their own court, 109-93. Lamar Odom, too distracted by Ramon Sessions (17 points, nine assists) blowing up in his old jersey number, played free and easy (0-for-3, one point) … Keep reading to hear about the surprising thing JaVale McGee did …
Jeremy Lin Torches Philly; JaVale McGee Is The New King In Denver
uproxx
