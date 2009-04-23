The Right Move for Jeremy Tyler

“How One Player is Changing the Game Forever.”

When I first saw that work-in-progress headline for Brandon Jennings‘ Dime #46 cover, admittedly I thought it was a reach. But eventually I talked myself into it, and came to believe that Jennings’ groundbreaking decision to sidestep David Stern‘s NBA age limit and still get money right after high school would reverberate on every level of basketball — from high schoolers being presented with another option besides college, to colleges having yet another competitor in the recruiting wars, to the on-court effects of the NBA introducing players with a unique background of having played American high school and international pro ball.

In 2009, there were a few high schoolers I thought might consider following Jennings’ path; namely Renardo Sidney and Lance Stephenson, and the longer he took to decide on a college, John Wall.

What I didn’t expect was for Jeremy Tyler to make the jump. Not because Tyler isn’t good. The San Diego H.S. (Calif.) big man is listed at 6-11 (though he’s probably more like 6-9), and can play inside or outside. From what I’ve seen in person, he’s somewhere between a softer David West and a harder LaMarcus Aldridge; an athletic post player who can get it done in the paint but loves taking the jumper. Even if Tyler had fulfilled his verbal commitment and gone to Louisville, he probably would’ve been a one-and-done anyway.

Tyler’s game isn’t the issue. The reason I didn’t expect Tyler to try the Euroleague this year is because he hasn’t even finished high school yet.

Tyler is arguably the best player in the national Class of 2010. He’s a junior. By skipping his senior year of high school to go pro — where he’d have to play two years before being NBA Draft eligible — he’s breaking down a wall that Jennings hadn’t even considered.

I’ve had some up-close experience with the “college or pro” decision-making process. Four years ago, my now-fiancee’s cousin was an All-American high schooler with colleges falling all over him and instant-NBA potential. I saw how, contrary to popular belief, not everyone in the family was always pushing this kid towards the money, even when their financial situation wasn’t stable. I saw how it wasn’t just self-interested college coaches trying to keep him in school. Literally everywhere this kid went — including his own home — opinions were split, and good arguments could be made for both sides. Which is probably exactly what Jeremy Tyler has been going through since he first indicated he was thinking about going pro.

Ultimately my fiancee’s cousin, Martell Webster, chose the NBA. On one hand, you could say it was a mistake; in his fourth year in the League, he’s still struggling to crack the Blazers’ rotation, and his road won’t be any easier after missing 81 games this year with a foot injury. On the other hand, you could say it was definitely the right move; in October, Martell signed a four-year, $20 million contract extension.

Martell entered the Draft in 2005, the last year in which high schoolers were eligible, along with Andrew Bynum, Monta Ellis, Lou Williams, C.J. Miles, Andray Blatche and Amir Johnson. The fact that most of them have become impact (or at least serviceable) players in the League shows there’s no question of whether high schoolers can still handle the jump. And while Jennings set a precedent by replacing his one-and-done freshman year with a year playing against pros overseas, Tyler is taking it to another level.

Is he making the right move? Even though 21st century media rules say we’re instantly supposed to come up with a strong opinion and stick to it until the bitter end, I honestly cannot answer that question.

My initial reaction when I heard the news yesterday was that Tyler should have at least finished high school and then gone overseas if he really didn’t want to go to college. If this were my little brother put in the same position, that’s how I would advise him. Between the unpredictability of injuries and other circumstances, no one is a lock for the NBA. (Remember Derrick Caracter?) And in these uncertain economic times, even a superstar athlete at least needs to get his high school diploma.

But I don’t know Jeremy Tyler, not nearly as well as I know Martell or even as well as I know Brandon Jennings. I personally can’t speak for his maturity level or speculate on how he’ll handle living in another country for two years. And 99 percent of the writers and TV heads who will be offering their opinions on this matter don’t know him like that, either.

Plus, I have a tough time telling a kid who has a bankable skill NOT to go get his money. If I could have skipped my senior year of high school to take a full-time writing job (especially one that could pay six figures), I would have been outta there ASAP — and I would have had some people in my family supporting my decision.

We’d all like to think we know what’s best for kids like Jeremy Tyler, but we don’t. What’s the right move for him? It’s whatever move he feels the most comfortable making. Tyler turns 18 this summer; he’s becoming a man. Making the choices you want to make and living with the consequences is part of the job description.