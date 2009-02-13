Jermaine O’Neal For Shawn Marion Is A Win-Win

While Jermaine O’Neal and Shawn Marion have been involved in NBA trade rumors all season, this looks like a win-win for both the Raptors and Heat.

As I said on January 23:

“As an Economics minor, it’s simple supply and demand. The Raptors are in need of a small forward, and the Heat are in need of a center. With three 7-footers on the roster, and the sudden emergence of Andrea Bargnani, O’Neal became expendable after the Chris Bosh-J.O. experiment didn’t pan out early in the season. And with Michael Beasley living up to the hype and Alonzo Mourning‘s retirement, the Heat are willing to part with Marion to complete their squad.”

First off, don’t be fooled. Bryan Colangelo knows what he’s doing. When he was with the Suns, Marion was an All-Star. At the same time, Pat Riley is no slouch himself. Looking for a center all season, Riley found one that (if healthy) could end up putting up 20 and 10 again in South Beach.

For Toronto, Marion comes off the books at the end of the season, allowing the Raptors financial flexibility to either invest in a hefty contract extension for Bosh or to go after another free agent to try and keep their star happy and in Canada.

For Miami, while O’Neal still has another $23 million coming his way next season, if the experiment works out â€“ pairing him with Dwyane Wade and Beasley â€“ things could be looking good for the Heat for the next couple years and in 2010.

The x-factors here though are Jamario Moon and Marcus Banks. While Moon is making only $711,517 this season and then comes off the books, he has the potential make a name for himself on a Heat team struggling for athletic talent to come off the bench. At the same time, with Jose Calderon currently injured, Banks should have a chance to play right away for the Raptors. Whether they play him or not, they better get used to him, because with an onerous contract paying him close to $10 million over the next two years, he’ll be hard to move again.

What are your thoughts on this trade?