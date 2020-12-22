The future of adidas basketball is going to be very interesting to watch after the apparel giant announced a new partnership with Jerry Lorenzo and his Fear of God label. Lorenzo will “drive the creative and business strategy” for adidas basketball, indicating that he is taking on a leadership role for the brand, which is a massive get given his influence in the world of streetwear and fashion. His Fear of God collaborations with Nike in recent years were massive successes, and adidas figures to capitalize on that further by having him direct their creative vision as a brand.

They will also partner to launch Fear of God Athletics, with both shoes and apparel that will be particularly focused in the basketball space.

“This is a role that is unprecedented in its very nature and nuanced attribution that it defies all titles and traditional definitions. This is a fearless move where shared vision and conviction are at the heart of the accretion of two brands shaping sports and culture, with the purpose to truly multiply our nuanced strengths to revolutionize the performance basketball industry forever.” says Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God. “adidas and Fear of God share the same dream for the future of basketball, on and beyond the court, and we look forward to changing the face of the industry through a new model that will unfold before us in the coming years.”

It’s a massive partnership that figures to only further solidify adidas’ place as a leader as a hoops brand, bringing them someone who is not just in tune with the culture of sneakers, streetwear, and fashion, but is a driving force behind where it goes.