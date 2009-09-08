Jerry Sloan and John Stockton Make Surprising HOF Picks

As a player and coach, John Stockton and Jerry Sloan are about as consistent and predictable as it gets. Today, the pair threw the basketball world a curve ball when they announced their presenters for this weekend’s Hall of Fame ceremony. Sloan chose Charles Barkley while Stockton picked Isiah Thomas.

The Utah Jazz head coach told the Salt Lake Tribune that he chose Barkley because, “The biggest thing, I guess, is that my [late] wife Bobbye was a big fan of his. At the [1992] All-Star Game in Orlando, she saw him stand there for an hour or so and sign autographs.”

Stockton opted for Isiah because of how the former Detroit Piston paved the way for smaller guards. “First of all, he set a huge standard for all little guys,” Stockton said. “At the time, the NBA was going toward bigger and bigger guards. But he showed everyone that little guys could play, too.”

“I ran up against him once in high school and he changed my entire view of basketball,” Stockton continued. “We played in an AAU tournament and I has never seen anything like it.”

There was speculation back in the early ’90s that there might have been bad blood between Stockton and Thomas because of the Dream Team selection controversy. This pretty much puts that rumor to rest.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune

