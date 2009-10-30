Jerry Sloan Has A Job Forever With The Jazz

In a sports world where a coach can endure a couple of bad weeks and lose his job, Jerry Sloan has job security like Steve Jobs. Sometime in the next week or two, NBA.com is reporting that the Jazz will once again extend the legendary coach’s contract for at least one more season. This annual or bi-annual tradition between Sloan and the Jazz organization has been going for the past decade.
Former owner, the late Larry H. Miller had always indicated that the Jazz’s coaching gig was Jerry’s job for as long as he wanted to have it. It looks like Miller’s successor, his son Greg, plans to honor his father’s wishes with Sloan’s employment. This is Sloan’s 22nd season with the Jazz. At 67 years old, I can’t see Sloan still coaching past his 70th birthday. Even when Jerry retires, there will be no need to hold interviews since the job will probably go to assistant Phil Johnson, who has been Jerry’s assistant for 21 of Sloan’s 22 years.
How old is Phil Johnson? And why hasn’t he gotten a head coaching position anywhere?
Go Jerry! Lets take the Jazz to the finals this year!!!
first guy who commented:
phil johnson is a former coach of the year and the the former head coach of kings. he’s interviewed for head coaching teams in the past, but always chose to stay in utah as assistant coach.
1+3 also Phil has a COY award from his time with the Kings . . . something Sloan does not have. Out of loyalty, Johnson will be given right to first refusal on any coaching job in Utah after Sloan. He may call it quits soon, and Ty Corbin will be a head coach of the Jazz in the future.
As long as the Jazz are expected to be good, Jerry Sloan will never win coach of the year. It’s sad, but true. He’s definitey a great coach.
Unbelievable that a guy like Mike Brown who only coaches one end of the floor can win the award (thanks to Lebron and his assistant that coordinates the cav’s offense, don’t remember the guy’s name) but the Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan will mostly end his career without ever having coach of the year honors.
maybe thats not a good thing
Sloan deserves respect.