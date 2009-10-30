Jerry Sloan Has A Job Forever With The Jazz

In a sports world where a coach can endure a couple of bad weeks and lose his job, Jerry Sloan has job security like Steve Jobs. Sometime in the next week or two, NBA.com is reporting that the Jazz will once again extend the legendary coach’s contract for at least one more season. This annual or bi-annual tradition between Sloan and the Jazz organization has been going for the past decade.

Former owner, the late Larry H. Miller had always indicated that the Jazz’s coaching gig was Jerry’s job for as long as he wanted to have it. It looks like Miller’s successor, his son Greg, plans to honor his father’s wishes with Sloan’s employment. This is Sloan’s 22nd season with the Jazz. At 67 years old, I can’t see Sloan still coaching past his 70th birthday. Even when Jerry retires, there will be no need to hold interviews since the job will probably go to assistant Phil Johnson, who has been Jerry’s assistant for 21 of Sloan’s 22 years.