Jerry Stackhouse Reportedly Has Three NBA Head Coaching Interviews Scheduled

#New York Knicks
04.16.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

This year’s NBA coaching carousel has already kicked into high gear as the Suns, Knicks, Magic, Hornets, and Grizzlies all have begun coaching searches while the Bucks will join that group shortly whenever their postseason run ends under interim coach Joe Prunty.

The Knicks search is, to this point, the most interesting of the bunch as they are targeting a variety of big names along with a surprise or two, but as tends to happen there’s some overlap in the candidate pool for many of the teams. David Fizdale is one of the hottest names on the market and has known interest from Phoenix and New York, with the potential for other teams to be in the mix for the ex-Grizzlies head coach as well.

The other hot name on the market is Jerry Stackhouse, who has spent his post-playing years building quite the impressive coaching resume, most recently as the coach of Toronto’s G League team, Raptors 905. Stackhouse’s squad has been a dominant defensive group in the G League, winning the 2017 G League championship and were the runners-up in 2018. He is now reaping the rewards of that success by landing an interview with the Knicks, and on Monday it was reported he added two more interviews to his upcoming schedule.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSJERRY STACKHOUSENEW YORK KNICKSORLANDO MAGIC

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 4 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP