Jerry Stackhouse On Mike D’Antoni: “Such A Control Freak”

Nate Robinson has become the outcast in New York. But one person whose got Nate’s back is former NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse. A regular on the Chris Russo’s Sirius radio show, Stackhouse defended Robinson by taking some shots at Knicks coach Mike D’Antoni.

“I know Nate has to be obviously frustrated,” Stackhouse said (quotes were transcribed by Marc Berman of the New York Post). “To be an NBA coach, you’re a control freak. You really are a control freak just because you think about all the things coaches have to manage â€“ from the players, to practice, to the media…” “And with any type of personality, you have your extremists. And I think D’Antoni is just an extremist. He’s just a guy who’s so stubborn, such a control freak and wants to make an example of this kid (Robinson). It’s not fair to him.”

As we mentioned a few days ago, Nate’s days in New York may be numbered. D’Antoni has not played him in nine straight games and even when Larry Hughes was hurt in a game last week, D’Antoni still didn’t use the 5-9 guard.

“That’s embarrassing, embarrassing to him, embarrassing to his family,” Stackhouse said. “If you don’t want him on the team, trade him. Get him off the team, buy him out.”

In the past week, Robinson’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, has been trying to orchestrate a trade. Donnie Walsh is expected to meet with Goodwin on Monday to discuss trade possibilities.