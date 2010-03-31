Jerry Stackhouse’s Smack Talk Has Inspired Richard Jefferson

Monday night on his SIRIUS XM Mad Dog Radio show “Stack’s House,” Jerry Stackhouse talked about the recent play of the San Antonio Spurs. If you don’t remember, just a few weeks ago, the 15-year NBA veteran had been very critical of Richard Jefferson, basically saying that he was overrated. But apparently after our post on DimeMag.com, RJ’s play over the last few weeks has drastically changed.

Host/Bill Lekas: “We’ve talked about [the Spurs] several times as far as the age being a factor and they haven’t seemed like they’ve come together this year. Injuries have certainly been a problem. But coming into [Monday], and they’re playing the Nets, 7-3 in their last 10, back-to-back wins over the Cavaliers and the Celtics. Why have they been able to turn it on?”

Host/Jerry Stackhouse: “I think it’s because of this show, man. Ever since we’ve been talking junk about Richard Jefferson he’s been killing! He’s been playing well. I think somebody from Dime magazine picked up our conversation on the show and put it up there, talking about us talking about Richard Jefferson and he’s just been balling ever since. So we’re gonna take credit for what’s happening in San Antonio right now.”

Lekas: “So we angered Richard Jefferson and now he’s turned it to another level?”

Stackhouse: (laughs) “If that’s all it takes we could do that for any team. If you’re having problems, call here we’ll talk about your team. But I think a lot of it starts with Manu Ginobili. Obviously, George Hill has been playing well in Tony Parker‘s absence, but Ginobili, he’s handling the ball. He was magnificent last night in Boston and has been playing well for a couple of weeks now. And I think him and Richard Jefferson’s elevated play along with the Big Fundamental have gotten them primed to playing good basketball at the right time. So that’s another team that nobody wants to play and match up with in the first round series in the playoffs. You just don’t want that.”

