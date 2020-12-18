As more information flows from the NBA’s investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers and their recruitment of Kawhi Leonard in free agency last summer, a voicemail allegedly left by Jerry West for the man now suing him has been released by TMZ.

In the voicemail, a man who identifies himself as “Jerry” can be heard discussing the possibility that Leonard is leaning toward the Lakers. The man also thanks the person on the other line for his help and calling the Lakers a “sh*t show.”

“Hey there, this is Jerry calling,” the person who is allegedly West says. “I really want to thank you a lot for trying to help. I heard this morning that everyone over in the Lakers camp thinks they’re gonna get him.”

These leaks appear to be happening because the alleged recipient of this voicemail, Johnny Wilkes, is suing West for not paying him out properly for his assistance in the Clippers’ pursuit of Leonard in free agency. Wilkes told TMZ there is another person named in the voicemail, Sam Watson, who also aided the Clippers as they pursued Leonard.

According to TMZ, West has continually denied wrongdoing, but after the leak of this voicemail, neither West or the team would comment in response.