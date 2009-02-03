Jerryd Bayless’ Best Game Yet

Portland’s 20-point comeback last night against New Orleans can’t just be attributed to Chris Paul‘s departure from the game. Even when CP3 was in the game in the first half, Jerryd Bayless came off the bench and helped to close the gap, contributing 4 points and 2 assists within the final four minutes of the half. (Granted, CP responded to Bayless’ run by sticking a 25-footer.)

But once Paul came out of the game for good, Bayless really took advantage. Down 70-53 with two minutes left in the third, he went berserk. From that point forward, Bayless tallied 15 points, 3 assists and a rebound, while only committing one turnover.



Bayless has put up a greater point total once this season (he hit for 23 against the Nets on January 15th), but this was a more well-rounded performance. Plus, he did this when his squad desperately needed him. Mr. Consistency Brandon Roy had one of his worst games of the year, making only 2-10 shots for 6 points.

“Everybody was just dead out there,” Bayless said of the Blazers. “I was just trying to be a spark for us and get us going. I needed to do something.”

Source: Oregon Live