Jerryd Bayless’ Best Game Yet

Portland’s 20-point comeback last night against New Orleans can’t just be attributed to Chris Paul‘s departure from the game. Even when CP3 was in the game in the first half, Jerryd Bayless came off the bench and helped to close the gap, contributing 4 points and 2 assists within the final four minutes of the half. (Granted, CP responded to Bayless’ run by sticking a 25-footer.)
But once Paul came out of the game for good, Bayless really took advantage. Down 70-53 with two minutes left in the third, he went berserk. From that point forward, Bayless tallied 15 points, 3 assists and a rebound, while only committing one turnover.
Bayless has put up a greater point total once this season (he hit for 23 against the Nets on January 15th), but this was a more well-rounded performance. Plus, he did this when his squad desperately needed him. Mr. Consistency Brandon Roy had one of his worst games of the year, making only 2-10 shots for 6 points.
“Everybody was just dead out there,” Bayless said of the Blazers. “I was just trying to be a spark for us and get us going. I needed to do something.”
Source: Oregon Live
Glad to hear it, I saw the kid when he came through here before the season started(exhibition game) and I was thinking that he was pretty talented. Glad to see him getting some shine….
1st and Only
Who yall fooling.The ONLY reason they came back was CP injury.That game was headed for a 20 piece.At least we got another player on the board though.I thought we was about to see every Kobe pic out yall archives.
The Hornets choked, simple as that…they were at home, they were up 20 and they still lost that game. Nobody stepped up, they all played like a bunch of bitches after CP3 got injured
DPGC says:
"The Hornets choked, simple as that…they were at home, they were up 20 and they still lost that game. Nobody stepped up, they all played like a bunch of bitches after CP3 got injured"
….Good point. Especially “All-Star” David West.
i aint sold on this kid yet. lil pretty boy. he still sucks to me.
he the guard version of gerald green.
dime…until this punk actually does something worthy, stop doing features on him. he aint shit.
yall need to stop d*ck-riding young players
Agree with Heckler, this kid proved nothing but being a dime favourite. The rookie version of Agent Zero.
he aint even that pretty, heckler.
Meanwhile back at the Bat Cave.
LA was the leading scorer with 20 something and bout 11 rees too right?
They should have an unsung hero award. LA would have to get that.
stop talking about how pretty guys are.
Jerryd Bayless is the real deal. This guy is going to be the Blazers PG of the future, and he has all of the tools to be a great player in this league.
By the way, he was the guy that led the Blazers to victory. He smelled blood in the water as soon as CP3 went down and didn’t let up until they had the win. Great game from the rook.
the question is what to do with bayless. lets face it. Portland will have a deep ass squad for if they decide to keep everyone they have and this kid will break out and want to be a key contributer soon. what do you do for him? send him somewhere that has something valuable in return?
Excuse me DPGC, D. West still did his thing but they knew they could double and pack it in on West without anyone else stepping up.
Bayless is a beast he is every bit as athletic as D. Rose but supposedly he was having problems running N. McMillan’s offense. Now that he is getting it down he will show more of what he was drafted for. He happened to be picked up by a team that is very deep but he is rising to the top.
