Jesus And The Truth Take The Knicks To Bible Study; Hawks And Lakers Take Control

The Knicks quit, getting blown out at home by 17 to fall behind 3-0 to Boston. They did; you can’t deny it. They were lazy with the ball, lazy on defense and gave no resistance to the Celtics at all. Some people saw their two close losses in Boston as a positive. They should’ve won at least one game. But in actuality, it seems like those two losses just took New York’s heart. And when you’re playing Bill Walker, Shawne Williams and Jared Jeffries big minutes, your heart better be huge … Hey New York, you should probably guard Ray Allen. Son lit it up in the first half, cashing in nearly every time they left him open. There was one possession late in the half where Jesus actually missed a corner three, but Boston got it back to him and before he even set to take it, you already knew it was buckets. Someone was clearly talking smack to Ray. After knocking down the trey, he did John Cena‘s “You Can’t See Me” taunt. Spike Lee might’ve been threatening to stop Ray’s residual checks from He Got Game if he didn’t stop making threes. Allen and Paul Pierce were absolutely ripping everything. No matter where they were on the court, everything they threw up was splash. Corner fade threes? Splash. Pull-ups on the break? Splash. Turnarounds and curls? Splash and splash. In the second half, it was stupid. New York didn’t play them well on any possession the entire night and it showed. By the time they exited at around the three-minute mark, Pierce had 38 points and six threes while Allen had 32 points and eight threes. Together, they combined to shoot 25-37, including 14-19 from deep. You can’t even do that alone, playing in your living room on a Nerf hoop … Besides those two, Rajon Rondo slithered his way to another OBSCENE triple-double (15 points, 11 rebounds, 20 assists) … The Knicks’ starters had zero energy all night. Amar’e Stoudemire (seven points) played stiff (back issues) and everyone else just played tentative. Carmelo Anthony (15 points, 4-16 from the field) looked like a completely different player than the one who dominated Game 2 … The Hawks won a tight one over Orlando, 88-84, behind Jamal Crawford (23 points) and Joe Johnson (21 points). Crawford sealed the game as only he can. Dribbling back and forth in place about 25 feet from the hoop, Crawford pulled up, off-balance, and banked in a three to put the Hawks up four with just under 10 seconds left. Rich Bucher asked him, “Jamal, take us through that last shot. What were you looking for?” Jamal: “A treasure map at the bottom of the ocean, and I found it” … Atlanta tried to play Dwight Howard (21 points, 15 rebounds) straight up again, but they knew they had to change something. Superman might have his Kryptonite in Jason Collins, but in the first two games, nothing was going to stop Howard. Coming into Game 3, even though the series was tied, the Hawks knew they weren’t winning a damn thing if they didn’t at least slow down the Orlando big man. So they started sending extra defenders at him whenever he began to make his move. It worked in the first half; Howard only had nine points and seven rebounds at the break … Orlando just has a flawed offense. Nearly ever possession comes down to an isolation, with players who aren’t very skilled one-on-one, or a pick-n-roll where the whole focus is on Howard. Too many standstill jumpers and not enough ball movement … Late in the game, there was a wild altercation between Jason Richardson and (of course) Zaza Pachulia. It all started when Howard followed through on a foul call and racked Pachulia across the face. When the Hawks center started complaining, Richardson got in his face. Zaza headbutted Richardson multiple times before J-Rich slapped him. They both got ejected and could face some type of suspension … Earlier in the game, Crawford had yet another four-point play. He has the most in NBA history … Last night was great to watch. You had the New Orleans and Atlanta crowds both trying to act like they actually cared. How can you not show up all year and then expect to last past the first 10 minutes in a playoff game? The Lakers didn’t allow it, jumping out right away with Andrew Bynum (14 points, 11 rebounds) controlling the boards and Ron Artest scoring inside. Ultimately, they held off every Hornet push and won easily, 100-86 to go up 2-1 in their series. Chris Paul (22 points, eight assists) was working it again for the Hornets for much of the first three quarters, but he couldn’t sustain it as the New Orleans bench scored all of nine points. Carl Landry (23 points) had a monster dunk in the second half where he got so excited that he nearly freaked out and fell right on his back. But the energy in the building evaporated the longer L.A. held the lead … Kobe Bryant (30 points) had perhaps his best dunk in the past three years … Now it appears there might be a chance for the Kings to stay in Sacramento. In fact, some are saying they definitely will stay there, at least for next season. The Maloofs are facing resistance in their quest to move the team to Anaheim, and yesterday, the organization released this statement: “We await the results of the fact-finding visit that the NBA made to Sacramento the past two days. We have not made a decision with regards to relocation filing, and will not make that decision until we have more information from the NBA” … Funny tweet from Danny Granger yesterday: Guy at ths BBQ spot just told me I look like Danny granger! But I couldn’t Be bcuz he”s sure “Danny granger” is a lot bigger lmao … We’re out like calling slapping and head-butting “fighting.”
Smoove is loving good friday.
i hate the celtics,but when their game is clicking it’s beautiful to watch(except when they playing my boys lol).
And we got some WWE type shyt going on in the ATL-ORL game. Hahaha !! im seeing double suspensions.Atl will not go quietly into the night.
Gasol has a pulse.Yes.That kobe jam was freakin sweet. u could tell aaron gray wanted no part of that poster.And that carl landry joint ws banging too.we back in the hizzzouse. Smoove likey B-)
please ORL keep Stan Van as your coach thru 2012. That will give D12 all the reason he needs to come to Chicago. Don’t worry, we’ll send you Boozer, Deng or Noah back in return. Perhaps Stan Van Jeremy can teach them to shoot 3s lmfao.
Did the NY crowd have the most craziest chant, at least ive heard, that being “Jesus Sucks” when Ray checked in :|
stan van gundy = most overrated coach in the league. the guy needs to be fired. he has no idea how to handle a star like dwight howard. wtf is he doing with dwight not touching the ball in the crunch time minutes of the game. i dont care what happens, you win and lose with the ball in your superstar’s hands. it doesnt matter. he carried you, give him the ball. i’m so sick of them using him for a screen roll and have jameer and hedo take ugly ass jump shots. ridiculous.
Hawks/Magic is in desperate need for more fights per game, because the games are god awful. These are the 4/5 seeds in the east? They’re not good enough to make the playoffs if they played in the west. The Hawks have the collective basketball IQ of Andray Blatche
Best center in the league…but you jack 28 threes. Which wouldn’t be bad, if they were setup by Dwight drawing double and triple teams. Instead damn near ever fucking three jacked was an off balance one coming off one or two weak ass dribble moves to get a sliver of daylight. That Zaza/JRich “fight” was weak, and it’s retarded how the refs come into those “altercations” like it’s a mosh pit, pushing and shoving everyone to feel important. Altercations like that happen after EVERY WHISTLE in hockey…
The knicks are just horrible. Sure it’s cool to not guard Rondo, it’s obvious the guy can’t shoot, but fucking GUARD HIM WHEN HE IS RUNNING TOWARDS THE BASKET! The defender who is suppose to be guarding him, but instead is sagging off him (because he’s the worst shooting point guard in history), is doing NOTHING. Why sag off the guy if you are just going to sit around doing nothing? Major difference between the knicks and the celts: knicks foul a guy, it’s an and1, celts foul a guy, he’s on the floor.
I hate the knicks and hope they lose, but I hate boston as well, so I want them to at least be banged up while they win. Knicks can’t even do that right, it’s disgusting.
Andrew Bynum!!!!!
and 2nd what Control said…
Come to LA, Dwight. We got coaches lol
Amar’e shouldnt have been playing. I know its the playoff but he is clearly hurt and he hurt his team so bad. Not able to contest anything defensively, cant hustle for boards and no lift on his jumper.
Sure Boston shot lights out, but all NBA players do when they’re not being guarded.
Im a Boston guy and the good shooting will come and go. What was the really good about this game was Rondo. Hes over Perk and locked in.
See the Cs in the 4th up 20, get scored on and the Boston players get at each other for messing up rotations on D?
What did NY do all night? Flap their arms ans shrug.
Oh and Crawford may be the all-timer leader in 4point plays, but im sure hes also the leader in “bonehead 3’s attempted”. Haters gonna hate lol!
howard is so immature its embarrassing.. behaving like an adolescent child.. needs to grow up, enough with the techs, too many dumb ballers in the nba..
makes zach randolph look like Steven Hawkins..
Toney Douglas may be the thickest basketball player I have ever seen, zero basketball IQ. Anthony Carter should be running point with Mr Brick Shot Billups out, and that is saying something
Pierce and Allen were just sick today from the arc, Pierce looked like he was playing horse with all those 3 pointers, didn’t even look like he was trying. Howard and Richardson are bums for reacting the way they did with Zaza Pachulia.
Tough break for Orlando. They just can’t matchup with the Hawks anymore. Oh well…
Four games today with one of the Series possibly getting closed out.
FInish all your work early and tell the wife to go shopping.
…i didnt hear nuff noise that Rondo only got 20 assts cuz of 2 HOFs ballin last night. and put any other PG in his spot and would have been the same. thats why we have an abundance of PGs who played with 2 HOFs with 20 asst games in the last 40-60 yrs.
Most overrated coach goes to Dan’phony.
And people wonder why we didnt trade Deng and/or Noah for Melo. Absolutely no D at all. Dont get me wrong I fucks wit Melo but he basically would have been a 6’8” Ben Gordon on the Bulls.
Newsflash.. they aren’t fouling Rondo because every time it would just be Toney Douglas taking a swipe at him and then going to the bench, and then Anthony Carter comes in? And what happens when Carter picks up his second or third foul? Have Fields run the point because he dribbles worse than Big Baby.
srb
Did they even have a point guard guarding Rondo? Its the bigs down low who just stand around with their hands up who are being retarded. Most of ny’s bigs are ONLY good for 6 fouls
LOL at everybody being an NBA head coach today. Send your resumes to Orlando and NYC … I’m sure they won’t end up in the trash.
They don’t go to Dwight Howard at the end of games because he 1) doesn’t have any go to moves for a sure bucket. If he makes a good move they’ll foul him anyway so he’ll 2) not shoot the free throw in 10 seconds and get a tech. Then if he does get a free throw off in 10 seconds, there is 3) a 40% chance he’ll miss. Although I think he is shooting better in the playoffs.
God I hate the Celtics.
@big island
he has enough moves to beat single coverage and get off a much better shot than 2 dribble fadeaway three pointer that hedo and jameer always take. also if they double team, they play the inside out game that their team is supposed to play but seems to always forget about when it’s crunch time or they need a bucket. it’s like their team forgets about dwight and stan doesnt want to remind them.
How did “i can’t feel my face” become “you can’t see me” Tony Yayo must be pissed right now
and just from a Jeet Kun Do perspective: if I slapped you, I would cause a concussive shock to lead to headbutt that would debilitate my opponent (especially from the plum position, and being 5’9 that’s easy to achieve). Just because Zaza wasn’t fighting and Rich was able to pimp slap him off him, doesn’t mean straight punching (open hand) isn’t effective (in fact, you will never break your hand doing this) and head butting isn’t dangerously efficient (other than a choke out, it’s the easiest way to accidentally kill an opponent, a big reason it’s illegal in UFC and most MMA organizations, it’s too effective).
[img.photobucket.com]
I think Van Gundy gotta go RIGHT NOW..
Dwight is at a critical moment in his career as far as progression.. he needs to start getting CRUNCH TIME BUCKETS right now for confidence.. its already at an all time high.. if Van Gundy stays there with his style of coaching Howards progression will be hindered..
If ur franchise player is CLAWING to be the best on both ends why isnt the coach trusting him when its OBVIOUSLY time??
Dude MURDERED them last game and the gameplan hasnt changed one bit as far as the guards looking for theirs first..
Otis gonna have to answer that after they get bounced again..
damn Pacers won’t just rollover and die!!!!!
More importantly Pacers fans, where the fluck is all this defense coming from all of a sudden? I haven’t seen a team transform that much come playoff time since the Knicks 99′ playoff run to the finals.
Hell even their interum coach is popping off at the mouth in the post game press conference. This is crazy.
magic will win the series. stop being prisoners of the moment!
Lol @ Orlando for lettin Vince Carter go he murdered every guard forward throughout his career, last reg season and last years playoffs…straight dumb decisions by that oranization.
every guard forward on the hawks team I meant, not only that just better than any guard/forward on the Magic roster, they should have let nelson, bass, reddick go for chris paul or sumthin just IMO..
BRANDON ROY just hit the Mavs wit some serious FATALITY…..
@nola
I get your point, but I’d take a GOOD shot from Hedo or Nelson over a Dwight iso at the end of the game. Up until the last minute or two, Dwight would get the ball every damn time though. Shaq style.
..Monumental collapse by Dallas…All the pressures on them now…Go Blazers
Otis Smith needs to go. That Hedo trade sent them back a bit. He was a lazy player for the Raps. I don’t see how his work ethic/attitude changes playing in Florida.
On a second note, Ainge knew deep down that Perk was overrated and the Celts wouldn’t have been able to afford him next year, but i think he could’ve gotten more for him